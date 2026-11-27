Rassie Erasmus was spotted making mysterious phone calls during his hotel-room watchalong of the Springboks' 20-17 defeat to Ireland

South Africa's coaching staff denied any communication with Erasmus, who was serving a six-match suspension at the time

World Rugby rules bar the Springbok coach from direct or indirect matchday contact with the team, leaving his calls unexplained

Rassie Erasmus's phone calls during his hotel-room watchalong of the Springboks' 20-17 defeat to Ireland have become the subject of intense speculation, with South Africans putting forward a range of creative theories about who was on the other end of the line.

Rassie Erasmus was spotted making mysterious phone calls during his hotel-room watchalong of the Springboks' 20-17 defeat to Ireland. Image: Wales Rugby

Source: UGC

The Springbok head coach was midway through a six-match suspension when he watched South Africa's loss from a Dublin hotel.

He hosted an online watchalong for supporters while doing so. At several points during the broadcast, Erasmus was visible speaking into a device, occasionally covering his mouth. Audio was muted for extended portions of the match

South Africa's assistant coaches denied receiving any communication from Erasmus during the game. World Rugby's regulations explicitly prohibit him from making direct or indirect matchday contact with the team.

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5 suspects behind the mysterious calls

With the coaching staff ruled out, speculation has turned playful. One theory places a fictional Dublin delivery driver, Declan O'Biltong, at the centre of the mystery. The alleged order included boerewors, biltong, koeksisters and generous quantities of Mrs Ball's chutney, with reportedly no rugby discussion whatsoever.

A second theory involves Madame Bríd O'Broomstick, a fictional clairvoyant whose crystal ball allegedly became confused by the volume of penalties being awarded. She reportedly offered Erasmus a discounted rate for future watchalongs but declined to predict the final score.

The third suspect is Niamh McNobutton, a fictional hotel receptionist enlisted to solve a television remote crisis. According to this theory, the remote was eventually recovered from beneath a cushion that had already been searched twice.

A fourth candidate is Seán McWhistle, a fictional whistle technician. Erasmus allegedly queried whether the match official's equipment had been fitted with a particularly sensitive penalty mechanism, asking whether a whistle could sound simply from a player glancing at a breakdown.

The final theory involves Jannie van Boetsek, a fictional Springbok supporter who reportedly has the coach's contact saved under

"Rassie, urgent rugby matters."

Jannie claims to have watched every Springbok Test since 1987 and allegedly told Erasmus the solution was straightforward:

"We need to play better rugby."

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World Rugby still wants answers

Beyond the satire, the real identity of whoever Erasmus spoke to during the broadcast has not been publicly confirmed. His suspension bars all forms of matchday contact with the squad, and the South African coaching staff have maintained they received no instructions from him.

Whether the calls involved food orders, television troubleshooting or something altogether more mundane remains unresolved. What is not in dispute is that the moment attracted considerable attention, and that South Africa ultimately left Dublin without the result they were chasing.

Siya Kolisi on Rassie Erasmus

Briefly News previously reported that Siya Kolisi refused to discuss the controversy surrounding Rassie Erasmus' suspension ahead of the France final

The Springboks captain insisted that Erasmus' absence on matchday should not become an excuse for the team

Source: Briefly News