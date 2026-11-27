Manie Libbok is preparing for a major opportunity as the Springboks chase Nations Championship glory

The flyhalf will have familiar faces alongside him as South Africa prepare for Sunday's showdown

Libbok has explained what he wants to deliver after being handed another starting opportunity by the coaching staff

Manie Libbok has welcomed Rassie Erasmus' backing after earning a starting role for the Springboks' Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham. Image: Springboks / X

Source: Twitter

Manie Libbok has welcomed the opportunity to start for the Springboks in Sunday's Nations Championship final against France, with the flyhalf determined to repay the faith shown in him by the coaching staff. The 29 November 2026 showdown at Twickenham will give South Africa a chance to claim the inaugural title.

The Stormers playmaker returns to the starting XV after being included in Rassie Erasmus' matchday 23. He will partner experienced scrumhalf Cobus Reinach as the Springboks prepare for a significant international assignment.

Manie Libbok responds to Rassie Erasmus' selection

Speaking ahead of the final, Libbok said his immediate priority was to execute the basics and support those around him.

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"My focus is just on executing the basics well and backing my teammates. The coaches have backed me, so it's my job to go out there and do what has been asked of me," he said, according to SA Rugby.

He added that he was excited about the opportunity to wear the green and gold jersey again.

"I'm very happy for the opportunity to wear the Springbok jersey again, and my focus is simply to make sure I train well this week and take the confidence that we've been building up through this week into Sunday's game."

Springboks' backline combination gives Libbok familiar support

Libbok will have Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel in midfield, with Ethan Hooker, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu completing the backline. Feinberg-Mngomezulu moves to fullback, creating another opportunity for the two playmakers to combine.

"We know each other really well and we are familiar with one another's game, so we feed off each other well," Libbok explained.

The pair previously developed their understanding at the DHL Stormers.

Springboks prepare for France Nations Championship final

The Springboks will rest on Friday before completing preparations with their traditional captains' run on Saturday.

South Africa face France on Sunday, 29 November, at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham. Kick-off is at 18:40 South African time, with SuperSport broadcasting the match live.

The final follows South Africa's 20-17 defeat to Ireland on 21 November. Despite that result, the Springboks secured their place at the top of the southern hemisphere standings.

Libbok's starting opportunity now gives him a chance to play an important role in South Africa's attempt to finish their international season with silverware.

Kevin Pietersen sparked debate among Springboks supporters after questioning Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's consistency. Image: KP24/X

Source: Twitter

Kevin Pietersen's Manie Libbok comments spark Springbok fan backlash

Briefly News previously reported that former England cricket star Kevin Pietersen questioned Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's consistency ahead of the Springboks' Nations Championship final against France.

His remarks about showboating and goal-kicking sparked strong reactions from South African supporters, with several fans hitting back at the former cricketer.

Source: Briefly News