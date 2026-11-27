The Springboks could help SA Rugby secure a significant financial boost by winning the Nations Championship

The competition is projected to generate €600 million across its first two editions, although the winners' payout remains undisclosed

SA Rugby recorded R2 billion in revenue in 2025 but reported a net loss of R32.3 million

The Springboks could help South African rugby secure a significant financial boost if they beat France in Sunday's Nations Championship final at Twickenham.

Rassie Erasmus' charges have an opportunity to become the inaugural champions of the competition, which is expected to generate hundreds of millions of euros in commercial revenue.

However, the exact financial reward awaiting South Africa Rugby (SA Rugby) for winning the tournament has not been revealed. According to Irish publication BusinessPlus, the first two editions of the Nations Championship, scheduled for 2026 and 2028, are expected to generate approximately €600 million (about R11.8 billion) in revenue.

Around 80% of that amount is projected to come from television broadcasting rights, with the competition attracting broadcasters across approximately 80 countries.

How much could SA Rugby receive?

The financial arrangements are expected to benefit the 10 major rugby unions involved in the competition, including South Africa's SA Rugby and the six European nations participating in the tournament. Australia, New Zealand and Argentina are the other SANZAAR members included in the revenue-sharing arrangement.

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Japan and Fiji, who were invited to participate, are expected to receive smaller payments. However, the organisers have not publicly disclosed the exact revenue-sharing formula or how much individual unions will receive.

This means it is not yet possible to establish how much SA Rugby could earn from the competition or whether the final's winner will receive a separate financial bonus. The reported €600 million is projected commercial revenue across two tournaments, not a prize fund reserved for the winning team.

SA Rugby records billions in revenue

The potential financial boost comes at an important time for South African rugby. According to SA Rugby's 2025 financial results, published in May 2026, the organisation recorded R2 billion in group revenue, representing a 29% increase from the previous year.

The governing body also revealed that R281 million was spent directly on the Springboks in 2025. Despite the increase in revenue, SA Rugby recorded a net loss of R32.3 million for the financial year.

Winning the Nations Championship could therefore provide another valuable opportunity for the organisation to benefit financially from the Springboks' success.

For now, the Boks will be focused on beating France and lifting the inaugural trophy, with the financial details of the competition still to be clarified.

Source: Briefly News