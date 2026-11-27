Cheslin Kolbe shared photos from outside Buckingham Palace on Instagram days before the Nations Championship final

Two Springboks players were ruled out of Sunday's final, with SA Rugby yet to confirm whether a replacement would be called up

Kolbe's London trip has sparked speculation among rugby fans given coach Rassie Erasmus's history of tactical surprises

Springboks winger Cheslin Kolbe has been photographed sightseeing in London ahead of the Nations Championship final between South Africa and France on Sunday, 29 November 2026, at Allianz Stadium.

Springboks winger Cheslin Kolbe has been photographed sightseeing in London ahead of the Nations Championship final between South Africa and France. Image: Steve Haag

Source: Getty Images

The double World Cup winner posted images on Instagram from outside Buckingham Palace, captioning the post:

"Debut in London for her 🇬🇧". The rugby account Home, and Away Rugby responded to the post with the comment:

"See you on Sunday brother 🤝🇿🇦", which appeared to reference Kolbe attending the final as a spectator.

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Kolbe's timing raises eyebrows

There is no confirmation that Kolbe has been added to the Springboks matchday squad. The most straightforward reading of events is that he is on a personal trip and plans to watch from the stands.

However, the visit has drawn attention given that SA Rugby confirmed two key players, Damian Willemse and Pieter-Steph du Toit, have been ruled out of the final due to injury. The union also confirmed that head coach Rassie Erasmus was still weighing up whether to call up a replacement.

The timing has not gone unnoticed in rugby circles. Erasmus built a reputation over the years for unorthodox preparation and tactical decisions that left opponents guessing, most notably his use of a seven-one bench split and a video breakdown during the 2021 British and Irish Lions series.

Take a look at the post on Instagram below.

Squad changes ahead of the final

With Willemse and Du Toit unavailable, South Africa's preparations for the final have been disrupted. Whether Erasmus opts to bring in a replacement, and who that may be, had not been confirmed at the time of publication.

For now, Kolbe's London visit remains what it most likely is: a holiday. His Instagram posts showed sightseeing around the English capital and what appeared to be a substantial meal, all ahead of what promises to be a high-stakes final between two of the world's top rugby nations.

Springboks could bank big financial reward

Briefly News previously reported that the Springboks could help SA Rugby secure a significant financial boost by winning the Nations Championship

The competition is projected to generate €600 million across its first two editions, although the winners' payout remains undisclosed

Source: Briefly News