Rassie Erasmus and two other international rugby coaching figures have received suspensions in November

World Rugby has handed down a combined 14-match punishment following incidents involving match officials

Former All Blacks prop Kane Hames and Romania's Benjamin Lapeyre are also among those sanctioned

World Rugby has suspended 3 international rugby coaching figures for a combined 14 matches in just 8 days. Image: Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

Three international rugby coaches have been handed suspensions totalling 14 matches in just eight days, with Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus among the prominent names caught up in World Rugby's disciplinary crackdown. The sanctions involve representatives from South Africa, Hong Kong China and Romania, with the latest punishment announced on Wednesday, 25 November 2026.

Erasmus and former All Blacks prop Kane Hames each received six-match suspensions on 17 November, while Romania's Benjamin Lapeyre was handed a two-match ban eight days later.

Rassie Erasmus handed six-match World Rugby ban

World Rugby suspended Erasmus following comments he made about match officiating after South Africa's 21-19 defeat to France in the Nations Championship on 13 November. The governing body announced the decision on 17 November after an independent panel assessed his remarks.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

In its disciplinary statement, World Rugby said the comments amounted to an "unacceptable attack on the credibility and competence of the match officials". The suspension prevents Erasmus from attending international matches, performing coaching duties or communicating with players and team management on match days.

Erasmus is entitled to refer the matter to a full misconduct hearing. SA Rugby has indicated that it intends to challenge the sanction.

Kane Hames also receives six-match suspension

Former All Blacks prop Kane Hames was handed an identical six-match suspension on 17 November. He was working as a water carrier for Hong Kong China during their Nations Cup match against the United States on 8 November.

World Rugby confirmed that Hames had been sanctioned for verbal abuse of match officials. His comments were picked up during the live television broadcast.

Romania's Benjamin Lapeyre became the third coaching figure sanctioned when he received a two-match suspension on 25 November. The Romanian defence coach was involved in a confrontation over officiating decisions during his country's 27-26 defeat to Canada on 20 November.

In its disciplinary announcement, World Rugby said Lapeyre had been punished for "disrespecting the authority of match officials".

World Rugby introduces new referee protection rules

The three suspensions fall under World Rugby's Match Official Abuse Sanction Process, introduced in July 2026. The framework allows independent panels to issue warnings or automatic suspensions for unacceptable conduct towards match officials.

World Rugby explained that the process was designed to address comments that could undermine officials' credibility or contribute to online abuse.

There is also further uncertainty surrounding Erasmus. The South African coach could face another investigation over a possible breach of his existing suspension during the Ireland Test. However, no evidence has established that he communicated with Springboks players or coaches during the match.

The three cases bring the November suspensions to 14 matches, highlighting the consequences of World Rugby's tougher approach to protecting match officials.

Nigel Owens raises concerns about World Rugby's refereeing system

Briefly News also reported that former international referee Nigel Owens had questioned rugby's growing reliance on technology, arguing that the Television Match Official (TMO) was taking too much responsibility away from on-field referees.

Owens said lengthy video reviews and repeated interventions were affecting the flow of matches. He believes technology should be reserved for important decisions.

Source: Briefly News