The Springboks' No 1 World Rugby ranking is on the line when they face France in Sunday's Nations Championship final at Twickenham

A heavy defeat could see South Africa fall as low as fifth place, depending on other results over the weekend

France are chasing only their second-ever stint at the top of the World Rugby rankings since the system was introduced

The Springboks are facing the prospect of a significant drop in the World Rugby rankings, with results this weekend determining whether they retain their top position or slide as far as fifth place.

Springboks Could Drop to Fifth in World Rugby Rankings After Nations Championship Final

Source: Twitter

Rassie Erasmus's side will face France in the Nations Championship final at Twickenham on Sunday, 29 November 2026, with both teams knowing the winner will end the calendar year ranked first in the world.

Springboks' ranking at stake

Victory for South Africa would secure the No 1 ranking for the fourth year running and the seventh time in eight years. A defeat tells a very different story.

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According to World Rugby's rankings permutations, losing by more than 15 points would push the Boks down to fourth, provided either England or New Zealand claim victory in Saturday's second-place final.

The situation becomes considerably worse if results go against South Africa across the board. Should France win by more than 15 points, England and New Zealand finish level, and Ireland defeat the Wallabies, the Boks would fall to fifth. That would mark their lowest ranking position since August 2023.

France eye rare top spot

For France, the final represents a historic opportunity. Les Bleus have held the top position only once since the World Rugby rankings were introduced, spending a single week at No 1 in July 2022. A victory on Sunday would put them there for only the second time.

The Nations Championship final at Twickenham therefore carries enormous weight beyond the trophy itself, with both teams competing for ranking supremacy heading into 2027.

Springboks could bank big financial reward

Briefly News previously reported that the Springboks could help SA Rugby secure a significant financial boost by winning the Nations Championship

The competition is projected to generate €600 million across its first two editions, although the winners' payout remains undisclosed

Source: Briefly News