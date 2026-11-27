Antoine Dupont is expected to pose a major threat to the Springboks as France prepare for another showdown with the world champions

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu faces an intriguing positional challenge as Rassie Erasmus makes an important adjustment to the Springbok backline

Rassie Erasmus will be missing from the touchline at Twickenham, while Fabien Galthié prepares France for another battle against South Africa

Three individual battles could determine the Springboks vs France Nations Championship Final. Image: Florencia Tan Jun - Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

The Springboks face France in Sunday's Nations Championship final at Twickenham, with three individual battles potentially shaping the outcome. South Africa will be looking to respond after losing 21-19 to Les Bleus in Paris on 13 November.

The clash on 29 November brings together two of international rugby's strongest sides. However, the Springboks will need to overcome several challenges, including France's attacking threats and the absence of head coach Rassie Erasmus on match day.

Cobus Reinach faces Antoine Dupont challenge

Cobus Reinach will have a significant responsibility against French captain Antoine Dupont, whose ability to control the tempo and create attacking opportunities makes him a major threat.

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Dupont was influential in France's previous victory over South Africa. Springbok captain Siya Kolisi acknowledged his quality.

"Antoine makes a big difference, you can see, he's an amazing player," Kolisi said.

Reinach, who previously spent five seasons playing in France for Montpellier, believes the Boks have identified areas requiring improvement.

"We've taken a good look at ourselves, and we've gone through the games carefully and identified our shortcomings, and we're ready to correct that," he said.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu takes on Thomas Ramos

Another fascinating contest involves Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Thomas Ramos. Feinberg-Mngomezulu has moved to fullback to accommodate Manie Libbok at flyhalf following Damian Willemse's injury against Ireland.

Meanwhile, Ramos returns to France's squad after an extended absence. The 563-point international record scorer brings valuable experience and goal-kicking ability.

Former Springbok flyhalf Butch James said he was excited to see Feinberg-Mngomezulu in his new position.

"I'm looking forward to watching him at fullback," James told SA Rugby Magazine.

Rassie Erasmus versus Fabien Galthié

The coaching battle also carries considerable significance. Erasmus will miss the final while serving a six-match suspension imposed by World Rugby on 17 November following comments about match officials.

Kolisi admitted his absence would be felt.

"It's not nice not having him there," the Springbok captain said.

French coach Fabien Galthié, meanwhile, is preparing his team for another encounter against the reigning world champions.

"The stakes are simple. It's to be able to face the best team in the world, again," Galthié said.

With the final scheduled for Sunday, these individual contests could prove decisive in determining who lifts the inaugural Nations Championship trophy.

Source: Briefly News