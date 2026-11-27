Manie Libbok backed his combination with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu to give South Africa a major attacking edge in Sunday's Nations Championship final

The Springboks identified breakdown struggles as a key area to fix ahead of the Twickenham showdown with France

The South African rugby star returned to the starting lineup after missing last weekend's defeat against Ireland in Dublin

Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok has pointed to his longstanding understanding with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu as a potential weapon for South Africa heading into Sunday's Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham.

The two playmakers, who built their partnership at the Stormers before carrying it into the international arena, will start together for the world champions. Libbok will wear the number 10 jersey while Feinberg-Mngomezulu lines up at fullback.

Libbok backs Stormers connection to spark Springbok attack

Having shared extensive minutes at both club and Test level, the pair bring a familiarity that the Springbok coaching staff hope will translate into greater fluency in attack. South Africa have struggled to generate momentum with ball in hand over consecutive Test defeats against France and Ireland, with opposing teams consistently slowing their possession at the breakdown.

Libbok acknowledged that the breakdown had been a focal point during the week's training sessions. He said that quicker ball would allow the Springboks to build rhythm and play the style of rugby they prefer. He also emphasised that improving the attack was not the responsibility of individual players alone, but a collective effort requiring every member of the squad to fulfil their specific roles.

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The Springboks have placed significant emphasis on those finer details in preparation, with the aim of bringing excitement and fluency back into their game against the French.

Libbok eager to make his mark on return to starting XV

Libbok's inclusion is also a personal milestone. He missed the defeat to Ireland in Dublin last weekend and returns to the starting lineup with a clear sense of purpose.

The flyhalf spoke about his gratitude for the opportunity to represent South Africa again, noting that his focus during the week had been on building confidence through training and carrying that form into the final. He said he was determined to help the Springboks produce a performance that reflected the work they had put in throughout the week.

Sunday's final at Twickenham gives South Africa the chance to respond after back-to-back losses and reclaim their dominant form ahead of what is expected to be another fiercely contested encounter with France.

France prepare major changes ahead of Springboks rematch

Briefly News also reported that France could welcome back two experienced internationals for their Nations Championship final against the Springboks at Twickenham on Sunday, 29 November.

Thomas Ramos is tipped to return at fullback after recovering from a thigh injury, while Jean-Baptiste Gros could strengthen the French scrum. The potential changes come after France conceded 7 scrum penalties in their 21-19 victory over South Africa in Paris.

Source: Briefly News