Fabien Galthié has made several important selection changes as France prepare for another showdown with the Springboks

Thomas Ramos is back in the starting XV, while Antoine Dupont and Matthieu Jalibert retain their places

France have made changes to their forward pack ahead of Sunday's eagerly anticipated final at Twickenham

France have named their full team to face the Springboks in the Nations Championship final, with Thomas Ramos returning and Antoine Dupont captaining Les Bleus. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

France have named a formidable starting XV to face the Springboks in Sunday's Nations Championship final at Twickenham. Head coach Fabien Galthié has recalled fullback Thomas Ramos and made several changes to his forward pack as Les Bleus prepare for another meeting with South Africa.

The team announcement was made on Friday, 27 November 2026, with France looking to build on their recent 21-19 victory over the Springboks in Paris on 13 November.

Thomas Ramos returns to France's starting XV

Ramos returns at fullback, with Théo Attissogbe moving to the right wing. Antoine Dupont will captain the side from scrum-half, alongside fly-half Matthieu Jalibert.

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Kalvin Gourgues and Yoram Moefana retain their midfield partnership, while Louis Bielle-Biarrey completes the back three.

France make changes to forward pack

Cameron Woki and François Cros come into the starting team, while Maxime Lamothe replaces Peato Mauvaka at hooker. Jefferson Poirot also starts at loosehead prop.

France's replacements include experienced forwards Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros and Charles Ollivon.

Full France team to face Springboks

Starting XV:

15 Thomas Ramos

14 Théo Attissogbe

13 Kalvin Gourgues

12 Yoram Moefana

11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey

10 Matthieu Jalibert

9 Antoine Dupont (captain)

8 Anthony Jelonch

7 Cameron Woki

6 François Cros

5 Mickaël Guillard

4 Florian Verhaeghe

3 Sipili Falatea

2 Maxime Lamothe

1 Jefferson Poirot

Replacements:

16 Peato Mauvaka

17 Jean-Baptiste Gros

18 Régis Montagne

19 Charles Ollivon

20 Tyler Duguid

21 Oscar Jegou

22 Maxime Lucu

23 Emilien Gailleton

Match details

Fixture: France vs Springboks

France vs Springboks Competition: Nations Championship final

Nations Championship final Date: Sunday, 29 November 2026

Sunday, 29 November 2026 Venue: Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham Kick-off: 18:40 South African time

18:40 South African time Referee: Karl Dickson (England)

Karl Dickson (England) Assistant referees: Andrew Brace (Ireland) and James Doleman (New Zealand)

Andrew Brace (Ireland) and James Doleman (New Zealand) TMO: Andrew Jackson (England)

The Springboks will look to avenge their narrow defeat in Paris, while France will try to finish their campaign with another victory over the world champions.

Three individual battles could determine the Springboks vs France Nations Championship Final. Image: Florencia Tan Jun - Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

Three key battles could decide Springboks vs France final

Briefly News previously reported that three fascinating individual contests could determine the outcome of Sunday's Nations Championship final between the Springboks and France at Twickenham.

Cobus Reinach faces a major challenge against Antoine Dupont, while Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has an intriguing positional battle ahead. Rassie Erasmus' absence from the touchline adds another layer to an already fascinating showdown.

Source: Briefly News