France Name Strong Starting XV to Face Springboks in Nations Championship Final
- Fabien Galthié has made several important selection changes as France prepare for another showdown with the Springboks
- Thomas Ramos is back in the starting XV, while Antoine Dupont and Matthieu Jalibert retain their places
- France have made changes to their forward pack ahead of Sunday's eagerly anticipated final at Twickenham
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France have named a formidable starting XV to face the Springboks in Sunday's Nations Championship final at Twickenham. Head coach Fabien Galthié has recalled fullback Thomas Ramos and made several changes to his forward pack as Les Bleus prepare for another meeting with South Africa.
The team announcement was made on Friday, 27 November 2026, with France looking to build on their recent 21-19 victory over the Springboks in Paris on 13 November.
Thomas Ramos returns to France's starting XV
Ramos returns at fullback, with Théo Attissogbe moving to the right wing. Antoine Dupont will captain the side from scrum-half, alongside fly-half Matthieu Jalibert.
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Kalvin Gourgues and Yoram Moefana retain their midfield partnership, while Louis Bielle-Biarrey completes the back three.
France make changes to forward pack
Cameron Woki and François Cros come into the starting team, while Maxime Lamothe replaces Peato Mauvaka at hooker. Jefferson Poirot also starts at loosehead prop.
France's replacements include experienced forwards Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros and Charles Ollivon.
Full France team to face Springboks
Starting XV:
- 15 Thomas Ramos
- 14 Théo Attissogbe
- 13 Kalvin Gourgues
- 12 Yoram Moefana
- 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey
- 10 Matthieu Jalibert
- 9 Antoine Dupont (captain)
- 8 Anthony Jelonch
- 7 Cameron Woki
- 6 François Cros
- 5 Mickaël Guillard
- 4 Florian Verhaeghe
- 3 Sipili Falatea
- 2 Maxime Lamothe
- 1 Jefferson Poirot
Replacements:
- 16 Peato Mauvaka
- 17 Jean-Baptiste Gros
- 18 Régis Montagne
- 19 Charles Ollivon
- 20 Tyler Duguid
- 21 Oscar Jegou
- 22 Maxime Lucu
- 23 Emilien Gailleton
Match details
- Fixture: France vs Springboks
- Competition: Nations Championship final
- Date: Sunday, 29 November 2026
- Venue: Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
- Kick-off: 18:40 South African time
- Referee: Karl Dickson (England)
- Assistant referees: Andrew Brace (Ireland) and James Doleman (New Zealand)
- TMO: Andrew Jackson (England)
The Springboks will look to avenge their narrow defeat in Paris, while France will try to finish their campaign with another victory over the world champions.
Three key battles could decide Springboks vs France final
Briefly News previously reported that three fascinating individual contests could determine the outcome of Sunday's Nations Championship final between the Springboks and France at Twickenham.
Cobus Reinach faces a major challenge against Antoine Dupont, while Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has an intriguing positional battle ahead. Rassie Erasmus' absence from the touchline adds another layer to an already fascinating showdown.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports and news writer at Briefly News with over a decade of journalism and editorial experience across Southern African digital media. Prior to joining Briefly News, Dzikamai served as Senior News & Current Affairs Editor at iHarare for six years, overseeing breaking news desks and sports feature coverage. He brings extensive experience in sports profiling, live match reporting, and investigative current affairs analysis. Email him at dzikamai.matara@briefly.co.za