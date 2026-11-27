Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has received a major endorsement from the 2007 Rugby World Cup winner

Handre Pollard and Manie Libbok also feature in Butch James' preferred flyhalf plans for the Springboks

The former Springbok has explained why Rassie Erasmus faces difficult decisions ahead of 2027

Butch James has named Springbok No. 10 for the 2027 Rugby World Cup. Image: Richard Nichols/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Former Springbok flyhalf Butch James has backed Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu to wear the No. 10 jersey at the 2027 Rugby World Cup, with Handre Pollard and Manie Libbok also featuring in his preferred selection plans. The 2007 World Cup winner believes South Africa should retain all three playmakers as preparations continue for the tournament in Australia.

James shared his thoughts during an interview with KickOff Rugby. The former international, who earned 42 Test caps, believes Feinberg-Mngomezulu should lead the Springboks' flyhalf department, while Pollard's experience could prove valuable during the competition.

Butch James makes his Springbok flyhalf selection

When asked who he would select as South Africa's first-choice No. 10, James made his preference clear.

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"With regards to the flyhalves, I think Sacha's the answer," James said.

"I would stick with Sacha, and I'd have Handre on my bench and then, especially for the World Cup.

"And then if Sacha had to get injured, I'd start with Manie. So I would still have all three hanging around," he added.

Pollard played important roles in South Africa's consecutive World Cup triumphs in 2019 and 2023. His goal-kicking proved particularly valuable in crucial knockout matches.

Rassie Erasmus faces difficult Springbok selection decisions

James also discussed the challenge of managing South Africa's experienced players while introducing younger talent before the next World Cup.

"I think it's a bit of a juggling act right now. You know, it's not a long time till the World Cup," he explained.

He questioned whether Erasmus should continue backing established players or give younger prospects more opportunities before the tournament.

James warned that either approach could attract criticism depending on the eventual outcome.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Manie Libbok and Handre Pollard

The flyhalf debate comes as the Springboks prepare for Sunday's Nations Championship final against France.

On 23 November, South Africa confirmed that Feinberg-Mngomezulu would move to fullback following Damian Willemse's injury, with Libbok starting at flyhalf.

Pollard's inclusion in James' preferred World Cup plans highlights the importance of experience alongside emerging talent. South Africa's challenge will be finding the right balance as they pursue an unprecedented third consecutive Rugby World Cup title.

Kevin Pietersen has sparked debate among Springboks supporters after questioning Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's consistency. Image: Hagen Hopkins/Getty, KP24/X, Craig Butland/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Kevin Pietersen's Springbok flyhalf comments spark backlash

Briefly News previously reported that former England cricket star Kevin Pietersen attracted criticism from South African rugby supporters after questioning Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's performances ahead of the France clash.

His remarks about consistency, goal-kicking and showboating sparked a heated debate, with Handre Pollard also entering the conversation.

Source: Briefly News