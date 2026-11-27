Japan coach Eddie Jones shared his theory on why Rassie Erasmus targeted match officials after South Africa's loss to France

Jones suggested Erasmus may have deliberately invited a ban to ignite the Springboks' 'us versus the world' mentality

Former Bok captain John Smit weighed in on what Erasmus' absence means for South Africa ahead of the Nations Championship final

Japan head coach Eddie Jones has offered his take on why Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus publicly criticised match officials after South Africa's defeat to France, suggesting the outspoken coach likely expected a far lighter punishment than the six-match ban World Rugby handed down.

Speaking on the I Love Rugby podcast alongside former Springbok captain John Smit and Australian legend George Gregan, Jones said he would not be surprised if Erasmus had deliberately gone after the officials to galvanise his squad, but that the severity of World Rugby's response caught him off guard.

"I wouldn't be surprised if Rassie did this, hoping he'd get a one-match suspension or a two-match suspension," Jones said.

"But World Rugby has beaten their chest and suspended him for six games, which he's probably not too happy about."

Erasmus' absence and the Springbok mentality

Jones also addressed what Erasmus missing the Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham means for South Africa on the pitch. He argued that the head coach's presence on matchday carries a weight that assistants cannot easily replicate.

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"It makes a hell of a difference," Jones said.

"The relationship between the head coach and the captain on game day is so important. It sets the tone for the team."

Smit, who captained the Springboks to World Cup glory in 2007, echoed the view that Erasmus had once again tapped into a familiar and powerful psychological trigger for the squad.

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick has also added to the narrative, raising questions about Sam Prendergast being cleared to play despite a hip-drop tackle incident against Fiji. Erasmus himself drew attention with remarks about alleged match-fixing following the France defeat.

SA Rugby yet to file appeal paperwork

Despite SA Rugby initially stating that Erasmus would request a full misconduct hearing to contest his ban, reports indicate the union has not yet submitted the required paperwork. As a result, Erasmus is expected to remain on the sidelines for the Nations Championship final between the Springboks and Les Bleus.

Gregan noted the extraordinary influence Erasmus holds in South Africa, describing him as a figure with an almost political level of public support.

Jones has previously written that Erasmus overstepped the mark in his post-match press conference, noting in his Daily Mail column:

"To use cricket parlance, he's bowled a few no balls in his career. And this is the latest."

Source: Briefly News