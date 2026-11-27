Former Springbok Bob Skinstad shared his assessment of how South Africa and France earned their places in the Nations Championship final

Skinstad flagged key injury concerns for the Springboks ahead of the Twickenham showdown with France

England's stunning win over New Zealand dominated the rugby conversation heading into finals weekend

Former Springbok Bob Skinstad has weighed in on the upcoming Nations Championship final between South Africa and France at Twickenham, offering a candid breakdown of both teams' paths to the decider and what the Springboks must do to lift the trophy.

Writing in his regular column, Skinstad described the semi-final weekend as "a bit flat," attributing the underwhelming atmosphere partly to head coach Rassie Erasmus being confined to a hotel and unable to contribute from the sideline.

Ireland's strong defensive display in the scrums and tackle contests also dampened the occasion, he noted.

South Africa's injury concerns heading into the final

Skinstad confirmed that Pieter-Steph du Toit and Damian Willemse will both miss the final through injury, handing France an advantage heading into the match. Despite those setbacks, he backed South Africa to put up a fight, writing:

"I think there will be some fight in the old dogs."

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His tactical prescription for the Springboks centred on limiting the influence of Dupont and keeping possession away from Louis Bielle-Biarrey, who Skinstad suggested could be in contention for world player of the year.

England's form and France's quality in focus

Skinstad reserved particular praise for England, calling them the best-finishing team in the tournament after their commanding victory over New Zealand. He singled out Henry Earl, Ellis Genge and Ollie Chessum for outstanding performances, describing the result as a remarkable turnaround for a squad that had struggled to build momentum under Steve Borthwick just six months earlier.

France, meanwhile, impressed Skinstad with their attacking intent against Argentina, with their try-scoring bonus points proving decisive in securing a place in the final. He described the French as "the top dogs," praising the way their forwards and backs have combined throughout the tournament.

On the final itself, Skinstad acknowledged that referee Karl Dickson's appointment may not sit well with all Springbok supporters, but remained upbeat about the occasion, predicting a full and loud Allianz Stadium with large contingents travelling from both France and South Africa, boosted by the sizeable South African expat community already based in the United Kingdom.

He also raised mild reservations about the tournament format, suggesting it may not always guarantee the most compelling semi-finals, though he conceded that the two best sides in the competition had ultimately reached the final.

Source: Briefly News