Ox Nché and Malcolm Marx are among the Springbok stars attracting attention ahead of this year's prestigious World Rugby Awards ceremony

The two South African forwards have an opportunity to add another significant achievement to their already impressive international careers

South African rugby could have plenty to celebrate when the winners are announced during this weekend's Nations Championship Finals at Twickenham

Two Springbok stars have history in their sights at the 2026 World Rugby Awards, with Ox Nché and Malcolm Marx chasing remarkable individual achievements. Image: Steve Haag-Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

Two Springbok stars have an opportunity to achieve historic milestones at the 2026 World Rugby Awards, with Ox Nché and Malcolm Marx both nominated for Men's Player of the Year. While Nché is chasing an unprecedented achievement for a prop, Marx could join an exclusive group of players to win the prestigious award twice.

The winners will be announced during the Nations Championship Finals Weekend at Twickenham, London, from 27 to 29 November 2026. Springbok flank Paul de Villiers has also been nominated for Breakthrough Player of the Year.

Ox Nché targets historic first for rugby props

Nché could become the first prop in history to be crowned World Rugby Men's Player of the Year. The loosehead prop previously made history in 2025 when he became the first player in his position to receive a nomination. His inclusion on this year's shortlist gives him another opportunity to break new ground.

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However, he faces competition from teammate Marx, France's Louis Bielle-Biarrey and New Zealand's Jordie Barrett.

Malcolm Marx eyes second World Rugby award

Marx is chasing an equally significant achievement after winning the award in 2025. A second consecutive victory would make him only the second Springbok to claim the honour twice.

Pieter-Steph du Toit currently holds that distinction, having won in 2019 and 2024.

This is Marx's third nomination. The Germiston-born hooker also became the first South African hooker to win the award last year.

He holds the record for the most tries by a Springbok hooker, with 33. Only Bryan Habana (67) and Joost van der Westhuizen (38) have scored more tries for South Africa.

Paul de Villiers also earns World Rugby recognition

De Villiers completes the Springbok representation after being nominated for Breakthrough Player of the Year. The Stormers flank made his Test debut against England at Ellis Park earlier in 2026.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander congratulated the nominees, saying:

"To have two South Africans nominated for the World Rugby Men's 15s Player of the Year award, as well as Paul earning recognition in the Breakthrough Player of the Year category, is a tremendous endorsement of the quality, character and talent of the players representing our country on the global stage."

The announcement, published by SA Rugby on 23 November 2026, confirmed that the winners would be announced during the Finals Weekend at Twickenham.

For Nché and Marx, the occasion offers two different opportunities to add their names to World Rugby history.

Source: Briefly News