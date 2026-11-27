Fabien Galthie has explained why regular drug testing is particularly important to France ahead of the Nations Championship final

The French coach has disclosed details of his team's testing schedule after learning about the Springboks and All Blacks tour

World Rugby's responsibility for ensuring fairness has come under renewed scrutiny following the investigation

France coach Fabien Galthie has responded to the Springboks and All Blacks doping controversy after revelations that no random post-match drug tests were conducted. Image: Scott Taetsch - World Rugby

Source: Getty Images

France head coach Fabien Galthie has expressed his surprise after learning that no random post-match drug tests were conducted during the Springboks and All Blacks' seven-week Rugby's Greatest Rivalry tour. The revelations have prompted the French coach to question the consistency of anti-doping procedures in international rugby, particularly with France preparing to face South Africa in Sunday's inaugural Nations Championship final.

An investigation published by The Times on Thursday, 26 November 2026, found that none of the eight matches involving South Africa and New Zealand featured random post-match drug testing. Almost 170 players participated in the series, which included four provincial fixtures and four Tests.

New Zealand Rugby confirmed that its players were not tested during the seven-week trip, which involved six weeks in South Africa and a further week in the United States.

Galthie later addressed the findings in an interview with RMC Sport, emphasising that player welfare and competitive fairness were central to France's approach.

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Fabien Galthie reveals France's drug-testing schedule

The French coach explained that his squad had undergone three testing sessions since the beginning of November. He also provided details about when and where the tests took place.

"This is something very important. Very, very important. In any case, we are very sensitive to it. To the health of the players and to fairness," Galthie said.

"We have been tested three times since November. Three times in Marcoussis, three times at 6:30 am, three times four players. We participate very attentively in the tests imposed on us by World Rugby."

Galthie said he was particularly surprised by the suggestion that some teams had completed an entire international tour without undergoing random post-match testing.

"I am surprised, very surprised by what you are telling me this morning, that some teams have not been tested.

I don't know if it's fair, if it's true. But in any case, we are paying close attention to it. Testing, fairness, it's very important in our sport," he added.

World Rugby faces questions over Springboks and All Blacks testing

The investigation also highlighted the respective responsibilities of the organisations overseeing anti-doping procedures. The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS), which was responsible for testing arrangements during the South African leg, said its priority was out-of-competition testing.

SAIDS chief executive Khalid Galant told The Times that World Rugby had the authority to request in-competition testing but had not made such a request for the South African fixtures.

He also explained that testing after every match was not compulsory, arguing that out-of-competition testing could be more effective because it was less predictable.

World Rugby defended its wider anti-doping programme, explaining that international players remain subject to risk-based, no-notice testing throughout the year.

Galthie, however, believes the governing body must take responsibility for ensuring fairness across its competitions.

"This is the governing body of world rugby. So the reins belong to World Rugby. Since it's their competition, it's World Rugby that organises fairness and equity within its competition," he said.

"World Rugby is responsible for fairness. I don't know if the information is accurate, but for me it's crucial and very important. We pay close attention to it. We like and want to be audited regularly."

South African rugby testing drops by 70%

The investigation also found that domestic rugby testing in South Africa had fallen from 753 tests in 2015/16 to just 225 in 2025/26, a decline of approximately 70%.

There is no suggestion of wrongdoing by the Springboks or All Blacks during the tour. However, the findings have renewed questions about anti-doping procedures ahead of Sunday's Nations Championship final between South Africa and France.

For Galthie, consistent testing remains essential to protecting players and ensuring fairness in international rugby.

France have named their full team to face the Springboks in the Nations Championship final, with Thomas Ramos returning and Antoine Dupont captaining Les Bleus. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

France name strong team for Springboks Nations Championship final

Briefly News previously reported that France coach Fabien Galthié had named a strong starting XV for Sunday's Nations Championship final against the Springboks at Twickenham.

Thomas Ramos returns at fullback, Antoine Dupont will captain the side, and Matthieu Jalibert retains his place at fly-half.

Source: Briefly News