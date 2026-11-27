Former Springbok Derick Hougaard opened up about some of the darkest chapters of his life in a lengthy Facebook post

The retired rugby player hinted at untold truths, including a book written about him without his input or consent

Followers of the Liefling van Loftus flooded the comments section with messages of faith and encouragement

Former Springbok and Bulls flyhalf Derick Hougaard has received a wave of public support after sharing a candid Facebook post about the hardships he has endured since retiring from professional rugby.

In the post, published on Thursday, Hougaard reflected on periods in his life marked by financial difficulty, the loss of loved ones and a stay in the ICU. He credited his Christian faith with carrying him through those trials and expressed cautious optimism about staging a personal comeback.

Hougaard hints at untold story

The 42-year-old, who is a father of two and has spoken publicly about his struggles with alcohol and prescription medication dependency, also suggested he had more to share with the public than he has previously disclosed.

"There was even a book written about me that I didn't have a say or input. And not everything is true. Will I ever have the guts to tell my side of my life, or will I forgive and go to the grave with it?" he wrote.

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Hougaard's personal life has attracted significant media attention over the years. His divorce from Afrikaans singer Karlien van Jaarsveld in 2015 was widely reported, and in 2018 Van Jaarsveld publicly alleged that he had battled addiction and had not contributed to the upkeep of their children.

His subsequent relationship with singer Nadine also made headlines in 2019 when images of Hougaard in bed with an unidentified woman circulated online. He denied infidelity at the time, stating he had been heavily intoxicated and had little recollection of the evening. He later suggested on Facebook that he had been set up.

In 2023, Nadine discovered Hougaard unconscious at his Pretoria home, after which he was placed in a medically induced coma. Despite supporting him through that health crisis, the two eventually parted ways. Later that same year, Hougaard appeared in the KykNET docuseries *Hougaard: Liefling van Loftus*, in which he acknowledged heavy drinking and dependence on sleeping pills and pain medication. He also attributed a severe depressive episode to the premature end of his rugby career.

Supporters rally around retired rugby star

His latest post drew an outpouring of encouragement from followers across South Africa.

Helen Craig: "You are going to come out on top again, good luck to you and forgive those who push you down"

Francolene Schreuder: "Believe in you! You've been through a lot, and you still have faith! So many who stand behind you and believe in you"

Shaun Gerber: "Your best time is still ahead of you, Derick Hougaard"

Erica Villavicencio Vinay: "Hold your head high; God knows your Heart. God has a PLAN for your life"

Source: Briefly News