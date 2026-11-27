Marco van Staden's disciplinary hearing has produced another significant development for the Springboks

The flanker was involved in a controversial double red-card incident during South Africa's defeat in Dublin

World Rugby's decision comes just days before the Springboks face France in the Nations Championship final

World Rugby has finally delivered its verdict on Springbok loose forward Marco van Staden following his controversial red card against Ireland. Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

Springbok loose forward Marco van Staden has learnt his fate after his controversial red card against Ireland, with World Rugby handing down its disciplinary verdict on Friday, 27 November 2026. The decision follows an incident involving Ireland captain Dan Sheehan during South Africa's 20-17 defeat in Dublin on Saturday, 21 November.

Van Staden received a three-match suspension for his dangerous cleanout on Ireland forward Tadhg Beirne. His initial six-match sanction was reduced after mitigating factors were considered.

The latest development adds to South Africa's disciplinary concerns ahead of Sunday's Nations Championship final against France at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Marco van Staden receives World Rugby verdict

According to SA Rugby Magazine, Van Staden's yellow card in the 72nd minute was upgraded to red following a bunker review. The Springbok was penalised for a dangerous cleanout at the same breakdown where Sheehan had performed a croc roll on him.

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Sheehan initially received a yellow card for his involvement in the incident. His punishment was also upgraded to red, with the Ireland captain subsequently receiving a two-match suspension on Tuesday, 24 November.

Another suspension setback for the Springboks

Van Staden is the second Springbok player to receive a suspension this month. Jasper Wiese was handed a four-week ban following his dangerous cleanout on French centre Kalvin Gourgues during the 21-19 defeat in Paris on 13 November.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus is also serving a six-match suspension following comments about match officials after that encounter.

Springboks prepare for France final

South Africa now turn their attention to Sunday's Nations Championship final against France, scheduled for 29 November. The match is a rematch of the Paris encounter, which France won 21-19.

Van Staden's suspension adds to the disciplinary developments surrounding the Springboks during a demanding international campaign. South Africa will be looking to finish the inaugural competition with the title despite the setbacks.

Source: Briefly News