Former Springbok stars raised concerns about growing off-field distractions during an appearance on a popular rugby podcast

The trio questioned the attention drawn by Rassie Erasmus' watchalong and Mzwandile Stick's all-Xhosa press conference

South Africa face France in the Nations Championship final at Twickenham on Sunday with the 2027 Rugby World Cup on the horizon

Former Springbok stalwarts Schalk Burger and Jean de Villiers, joined by ex-France international Scott Spedding, have called on Rassie Erasmus and the Springboks squad to redirect their focus towards rugby ahead of Sunday's Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham.

The three former players made their views known during an appearance on the Boks Unpacked X The Verdict podcast, where they expressed unease about the volume of off-field attention surrounding the national team.

Distraction concerns before Twickenham final

Their remarks followed a week of controversy that included Erasmus' six-match ban, a watchalong event he hosted that drew roughly 180,000 subscribers, and assistant coach Mzwandile Stick's all-Xhosa press conference on Monday.

De Villiers, a former Springboks captain, opened the conversation by questioning whether the team was drifting from its core priorities. He drew on memories of Erasmus' tenure at the Stormers, recalling the coach's insistence on simplicity and keeping rugby the main focus. De Villiers suggested that philosophy appeared at odds with the current climate surrounding the coaching staff.

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Burger, a member of South Africa's 2007 Rugby World Cup-winning side, agreed that the surrounding noise had grown unnecessary. While he acknowledged that Erasmus' ban was an unfortunate development, he felt the events that followed had taken an odd turn. He found it difficult to reconcile the idea of tens of thousands of people tuning in to watch a coach stare at a laptop screen.

The former loose forward was firm in his view that the Springboks, as an institution, must always be greater than any single individual. He gave Erasmus credit for the work he had done to shield and support his players over the years, but argued that personal storylines should never compete with the team's identity. Burger raised similar reservations about Stick's press conference, saying it had created yet another talking point when attention should have been fixed squarely on preparing for France.

Spedding echoes the call for simplicity

Spedding, who earned 23 Test caps for France between 2014 and 2017 and claimed the 2017 Top 14 title with Clermont Auvergne, backed his co-panellists' sentiments. He noted the irony in the situation, pointing out that Erasmus had made a point of shielding the Springboks from distractions when he first took charge of the team. In Spedding's view, the current spotlight on the coach has inadvertently drawn attention away from the players and the rugby itself.

He did, however, note that a convincing win over France at Twickenham could quickly reframe the narrative. The Springboks now carry the weight of that expectation into the Nations Championship final as they look to close out the campaign with a statement result, particularly with the 2027 Rugby World Cup beginning to loom large on the horizon.

Source: Briefly News