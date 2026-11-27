Frans Steyn believes Rassie Erasmus could be deliberately keeping the Springboks' attacking plans under wraps

The former Bok star has offered an explanation for South Africa's conservative approach in their recent performances

Steyn also discusses Tony Brown's influence and the difficulties facing the Springboks' attacking players

Frans Steyn believes Rassie Erasmus could have a bigger plan behind the Springboks' conservative attacking approach. Image: Springboks/X

Source: Twitter

Frans Steyn believes there could be more to the Springboks' conservative attacking approach than meets the eye, suggesting Rassie Erasmus might be deliberately hiding his plans ahead of next year's World Cup. The former Springbok believes South Africa's current style could be part of a bigger tactical strategy, not a sign that the team's attacking ambitions have disappeared.

His comments come after the Springboks suffered consecutive defeats against France and Ireland during their European Nations Championship campaign. The team's attacking performances have attracted scrutiny, with assistant coach Tony Brown admitting that South Africa had lost some of its attacking spark.

Frans Steyn's theory about Rassie Erasmus

Speaking on the Naas Botha and Ryan Grobler Drop In podcast, Steyn suggested Erasmus might be protecting his future tactical plans.

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"Rassie is very clever and he's got his [World Cup] plans figured out already," Steyn said, according to SA Rugby Magazine.

"They might just play this type of game to not give away too many of their secrets for next year."

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner also believes a pressure-based approach suits South Africa's traditional strengths.

"If I was coaching South Africa, I would also go pressure game. That's in our blood. We are a physical team," he explained.

Injuries and selection changes affecting the Bok attack

Steyn also identified injuries and frequent personnel changes as possible reasons behind the team's attacking inconsistencies.

"It does mess with the fluency of our play, getting the ball through phases. You're not as smooth as you would like," he said.

He singled out Jesse Kriel as an example of how difficult it can be to change an established playing style. The former utility back argued that Kriel had built his reputation within a pressure-based system, making a return to a more attack-oriented role challenging.

Springboks' attacking progress under scrutiny

Despite the recent criticism, Steyn urged people not to overlook the improvements made over the past three years.

"So I don't think we need to look at the [Bok attack] too much at the moment," he added. "If you look at the last three years, there have been improvements in our attacking play."

With the 2027 Rugby World Cup approaching, Erasmus still has time to refine his team's approach. Whether Steyn's theory about concealed tactics proves correct remains to be seen.

World Rugby delivered its verdict on Springbok loose forward Marco van Staden following his controversial red card against Ireland. Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

World Rugby delivers Marco van Staden suspension verdict

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok loose forward Marco van Staden faced disciplinary action following his red card against Ireland in Dublin. World Rugby handed him a three-match suspension, reduced from an initial six-match ban after mitigating factors were considered.

The decision, delivered on Friday, 27 November 2026, comes just two days before the Springboks face France in the Nations Championship final at Twickenham.

Source: Briefly News