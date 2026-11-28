Coach Rassie Erasmus reshuffled the Springbok loose forward pack after Pieter-Steph du Toit withdrew with a niggle

Paul de Villiers and Cameron Hanekom moved into the starting XV, forcing a reshuffle across the back row

The Nations Championship decider against France kicks off at Twickenham on Sunday evening

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus has announced three changes to the match-day squad ahead of Sunday's Nations Championship Final against France at Twickenham in London.

The adjustments were necessitated by an injury to Pieter-Steph du Toit, who pulled out of the match due to a niggle and will not feature in the decider.

Springbok changes for the final

With Du Toit unavailable, loose forward Paul de Villiers has been elevated to the starting line-up at No 8. His promotion triggered a positional reshuffle, with Cameron Hanekom moving from his original role to fill the flanker berth vacated by Du Toit.

To cover the gap created by De Villiers' move into the run-on side, Franco Mostert has been named on the replacements bench, giving Erasmus cover across the forward positions.

Captain Siya Kolisi leads the side from the blind-side flank, with Lood de Jager and Salmaan Moerat partnering in the second row. The front row features Gerhard Steenekamp, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Thomas du Toit.

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In the backline, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu starts at fullback, with Kurt-Lee Arendse and Ethan Hooker on the wings. Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel form the centre partnership, while Manie Libbok and Cobus Reinach direct play at half-back.

Full Springbok squad for the final

The complete line-up and bench for the final are as follows:

Starting XV: 15 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Paul de Villiers, 7 Cameron Hanekom, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp.

Bench: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Ox Nché, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Franco Mostert, 21 Emmanuel Tshituka, 22 Morné van den Berg, 23 Canan Moodie.

The match kicks off at 18h40 South African time and will be broadcast live on SuperSport.

Source: Briefly News