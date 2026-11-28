Springbok forward Marco van Staden received a three-match suspension after his red card during South Africa's defeat to Ireland in Dublin

Van Staden's ban forced a major reshuffle of the Springbok loose trio ahead of Sunday's Nations Championship Final against France

He is not the only key figure missing from the final, with both a Springbok teammate and head coach Rassie Erasmus also serving suspensions

The Springboks in a rugby match. Images: springboks/Facebook

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A red card in the dying minutes of a Dublin defeat has cost Marco van Staden one of the biggest games in his career.

The Springbok utility forward will miss Sunday's Nations Championship Final against France at the Allianz Stadium after being handed a three-match suspension. Van Staden was initially shown a yellow card for a dangerous cleanout on Ireland lock Tadhg Beirne during South Africa's 20–17 loss to Ireland at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday. That sanction was later upgraded to a red card on review. His six-match entry-point ban was reduced to three matches due to mitigating factors.

Beyond Sunday's final, the suspension means Van Staden will also sit out two Bulls fixtures: a United Rugby Championship Jukskei derby against the Lions at Ellis Park and a Champions Cup pool match against Montpellier in France.

Springbok reshuffle for the final

His absence triggered a significant restructuring of South Africa's loose trio for the France clash. Cameron Hanekom moved from No. 8 to the flank to cover for the injured Pieter-Steph du Toit, while Paul de Villiers was drafted in at No. 8. Franco Mostert was added to the reserves to fill the gap left by De Villiers.

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Van Staden is far from alone on the suspended list. Springbok No. 8 Jasper Wiese is serving a four-match ban for a dangerous cleanout on France centre Kalvin Gourgues during South Africa's 21–19 loss in Paris. That ruling has ruled him out of the Ireland Test, Sunday's final, and two Urayasu D-Rocks matches in Japan against the Wild Knights and the Heat on 12 and 20 December.

Erasmus also barred from the final

Head coach Rassie Erasmus adds to South Africa's troubles. World Rugby confirmed on 17 November that Erasmus would serve a six-match international ban after he criticised match officials at a Dublin media conference following the France Test. He will have no match-day involvement in Sunday's final.

On the other side of the incident in Dublin, Ireland captain Dan Sheehan was handed a two-match suspension for a dangerous croc roll on Van Staden during the same match. Sheehan will miss Ireland's third-place playoff against Australia on Friday and Leinster's United Rugby Championship fixture against Ospreys on 4 December.

More on the Springboks and the Nations Championship final

Briefly News recently reported on World Rugby's verdict on a Springbok star after the controversial red-card incident in Dublin.

recently reported on World Rugby's verdict on a Springbok star after the controversial red-card incident in Dublin. Former Springbok Derick Hougaard opened up in an emotional Facebook post, and South Africans rallied behind him.

The Springboks' place in the World Rugby rankings has changed ahead of Sunday's final.

Source: Briefly News