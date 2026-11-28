Former Scotland rugby international Thom Evans announced the end of his relationship with Nicole Scherzinger on Instagram on Friday

Evans indicated that the decision to separate came from the former Pussycat Dolls singer, calling it an incredibly difficult time

The couple had been engaged since June 2023 after meeting on The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019

Former Scotland rugby international Thom Evans has publicly announced the end of his long-term relationship with singer and television personality Nicole Scherzinger. The split, confirmed on Friday via his Instagram story, brings to a close seven years together and calls off the couple's engagement.

Evans, whose career on the rugby pitch was ended prematurely by a serious neck injury, shared an emotional written statement indicating that the decision to part ways came from Scherzinger.

Evans and Scherzinger's relationship

As reported by TMZ, he wrote: "It is with a heavy heart that I share that Nicole and I are no longer together. After seven years of love, commitment and believing in a future together, this is an incredibly difficult time. Whilst this is not the outcome I had ever hoped for, I respect Nicole's decision and genuinely wish her every happiness in the next chapter of her life." He signed the message "Thom x".

Scherzinger has not made any public statement in response, and the reasons behind the separation have not been disclosed.

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The two first crossed paths in 2019 when Evans appeared on The X Factor: Celebrity as part of a singing trio, Try Star, alongside former rugby players Ben Foden and Levi Davis. Scherzinger served as a judge on the show.

They went public with their romance in 2020, and in June 2023, Evans proposed to Scherzinger during a beach outing. Those wedding plans have now been abandoned.

From Scottish rugby to entertainment

Before establishing himself in the public eye through television and entertainment, Evans was regarded as one of Scottish rugby's most promising backs. He earned 10 caps for Scotland and played for Glasgow Warriors alongside his older brother, Max Evans.

His playing career came to an abrupt end at the age of 24 when he sustained a serious neck injury during Scotland's 2010 Six Nations match against Wales.

After retiring from the sport, Evans moved into modelling and television, including an appearance on Strictly Come Dancing in 2014, before his entertainment path eventually led him to the stage where he met Scherzinger.

Source: Briefly News