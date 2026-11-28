Springboks captain Siya Kolisi welcomed a reshuffled back row ahead of Sunday's Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham

The changes came after experienced flank Pieter-Steph du Toit withdrew from the squad with a niggle earlier in the week

South Africa entered the final under pressure after back-to-back defeats, with another loss set to be a historic low point

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has spoken enthusiastically about a revamped loose trio that will line up against France in the Nations Championship final at Twickenham on Sunday.

The back row was reshuffled on Friday after experienced flank Pieter-Steph du Toit pulled out of the squad due to a niggle. Cameron Hanekom shifts from No 8 to openside flank, with Paul de Villiers coming into the starting XV at the back of the scrum. Sunday will also mark the first occasion that Kolisi and De Villiers have started a Test together for South Africa, despite having previously shared the field at the Stormers.

Kolisi's confidence in his new partners

The Springboks skipper spoke warmly about both players ahead of the match. "I'm excited to play with Cam. We've got a good relationship and I think we all bring different things," Kolisi said.

He also credited De Villiers for a strong season and expressed anticipation at linking up with him in a Springbok jersey for the first time. "Paul has had an amazing season and I think it's our first time playing together in the Springbok jersey, so I'm looking forward to that. We've worked well with each other at our club and we've got a very good understanding. With Cameron as well, he's been amazing this year. I'm really enjoying seeing how his confidence has grown," he added.

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Springboks under pressure ahead of Nations Championship final

South Africa head into the final off the back of two straight defeats, against France in Paris and Ireland in Dublin. A third consecutive loss would be the team's worst run since 2021.

Kolisi did not shy away from acknowledging that the team had underperformed in those outings. "The past two games, we didn't play at our best. We didn't do anything that we planned," he admitted. While he recognised there were promising individual moments from both the forwards and backs, he stressed that the collective unit had not functioned as intended.

The captain was clear about the magnitude of Sunday's fixture. "For us, it's a final. It's the most important Test of the year. It'll be great for us to win it. Obviously, we want to be the first ones to win the competition," he said.

Victory would secure South Africa's place as the world's top-ranked team, while defeat could see them slide to fourth or fifth in the World Rugby standings. Kolisi, however, was keen to keep focus on the result rather than the rankings. "We just want to win the game because that takes care of everything else. If we win the game, we won't have to worry about any of that. We're not thinking about world rankings or anything, but just to win the final," he concluded.

Source: Briefly News