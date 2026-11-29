KitKat South Africa released a cheeky ad featuring Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus ahead of the Nations Championship final

The ad was filmed in London and appeared to take a dig at both Erasmus's six-match suspension and final opponents, France

Erasmus is prohibited from several match-day duties after World Rugby sanctioned him over comments about match officials

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has once again leaned into his reputation as rugby's most prominent troll, this time through a KitKat South Africa advertisement filmed in London ahead of the inaugural Nations Championship final against France.

KitKat South Africa posted the video to its social media platforms in the lead-up to the match between South Africa and France, scheduled for Sunday at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham.

Rassie's bench moment

The ad opens with Erasmus strolling through a park beneath a red umbrella in typical overcast London weather. He settles onto a bench and opens a newspaper whose headline references him being "benched" — a pointed nod to his current World Rugby suspension.

Earlier this month, the 54-year-old received a six-match ban after making public comments questioning the competence of match officials. Under the terms of the sanction, he is barred from entering the stadium on match days, communicating with players or coaching staff, and issuing instructions during fixtures.

He has since organised a watch-party in which he and the fans can see the game together.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Taking a jab at France

The ad does not stop at poking fun at World Rugby. In a subsequent scene, Erasmus is shown eating a croissant — a pastry closely associated with French culture- before tossing it into a nearby lake. A sign in the background reads "Do not feed the geese," casting Erasmus simultaneously as a rule-breaker and an unrepentant agitator.

The sequence reads as an unmistakable swipe at South Africa's final opponents. The Springboks and France will contest the first-ever Nations Championship title on Sunday, bringing together the leading nations from the Northern and Southern Hemispheres in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter.

The ad has drawn widespread attention online for its layered references, combining Erasmus's well-documented friction with rugby's governing body with a bit of pre-match psychological needle directed at the French camp.

Here is the trending video:

France prepare major changes ahead of Springboks rematch

Briefly News also reported that France could welcome back two experienced internationals for their Nations Championship final against the Springboks at Twickenham on Sunday, 29 November.

Thomas Ramos is tipped to return at fullback after recovering from a thigh injury, while Jean-Baptiste Gros could strengthen the French scrum. The potential changes come after France conceded 7 scrum penalties in their 21-19 victory over South Africa in Paris.

Source: Briefly News