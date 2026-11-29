Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus featured in a KitKat South Africa advert that aimed at his six-match World Rugby suspension

The advert included a cheeky swipe at Nations Championship final opponents France, sparking wide social media discussion

The South African rugby coach's twin daughters Nikki and Carli weighed in on the campaign in the comments section

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has used a KitKat South Africa advertising campaign to take playful jabs at both World Rugby and France ahead of the Nations Championship final.

World Rugby handed Erasmus a six-match suspension earlier this month after he made public comments questioning the performance and impartiality of match officials. Rather than staying quiet, the 54-year-old used a commercial to respond in his own way.

Erasmus mocks his ban in viral advert

In the clip shared on social media, Erasmus sits on a bench reading a newspaper. The front page carries a headline indicating that the coach has been "benched," a direct nod to his suspension. The scene drew immediate attention from rugby fans online.

The advert also contains a dig aimed at France, the Springboks' opponents in the Nations Championship final. Erasmus is seen eating a croissant before tossing it into a nearby lake. A sign in the background reads "Do not feed the geese," adding another layer to the joke and reinforcing the image of a coach comfortable bending the rules, at least in jest.

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Rassie's daughters react to the KitKat campaign

The advert drew responses from within the Erasmus household. His daughter Nikki left a comment in the post's comments section, writing: "LOOOOOVE 😂😂😂"

Her twin sister Carli Erasmus also joined in, writing: "Give this Marketing Team a raise!!! 😍😍😍"

This is not the first time Erasmus has leaned on humour to deflect scrutiny during a ban. In 2022, following a suspension linked to his public criticism of refereeing after a test loss to the British and Irish Lions, he posted a video of himself dancing to Eminem's Without Me, captioning it: "It's so lekka to be back at the stadiums!"

On that occasion, Nikki and Carli also added their voices, posting a joint message that read: "We just want to say thank you so much for only making it two months. Honestly, thank you. We are so tired of having him at home. We have received enough life lessons and advice about everything. It's enough, and I think it's time for him to go back. We are grateful the day has arrived for him to go back to work tomorrow."

With the Nations Championship final against France on the horizon, Erasmus continues to generate conversation well beyond the rugby field, even from the bench.

France prepare major changes ahead of Springboks rematch

Briefly News also reported that France could welcome back two experienced internationals for their Nations Championship final against the Springboks at Twickenham on Sunday, 29 November.

Thomas Ramos is tipped to return at fullback after recovering from a thigh injury, while Jean-Baptiste Gros could strengthen the French scrum. The potential changes come after France conceded 7 scrum penalties in their 21-19 victory over South Africa in Paris.

Source: Briefly News