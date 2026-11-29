Rassie Erasmus vowed to keep his microphone live throughout his watch-along for the Nations Championship final between South Africa and France

The Springbok coach is barred from the stadium after a World Rugby sanction, so he will watch from his London hotel

Nearly 200,000 fans from across the globe have already signed up for the livestream ahead of Sunday's kick-off

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus has committed to keeping his microphone active for the full duration of his watch-along event for the Nations Championship final between South Africa and France on Sunday, 29 November 2026.

Erasmus extended the invitation to the public this week, announcing a livestream from his hotel room in London, where he will watch the match on a separate screen. The stream will broadcast on his personal YouTube channel as well as on SuperSport's official YouTube account. Due to copyright restrictions, Erasmus will not be able to relay the match's audio or video to viewers.

Why Rassie is watching from a hotel room

The 54-year-old coach is barred from attending the match in person following a World Rugby sanction imposed earlier this month over remarks he made questioning the performance of match officials. The ban prevents him from entering the stadium on match day, communicating with players or coaching staff, issuing tactical instructions or carrying out any match-day media duties.

He hosted a similar watch-along last week, though that stream ran without his commentary for much of the game. This time, Erasmus has promised a more interactive experience.

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"This time my sound is on, right through the game. I'll come on 15 minutes before kick-off to chat, again at half-time, and again after the final whistle," he said.

He also highlighted the scale of interest from supporters: "Almost 200,000 of you have signed up. Twickenham holds 82,000. There will be a lot of 🇿🇦 support in the stadium on Sunday, so let's fill it also three times from home."

Nations Championship final details

The match takes place at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham, London, with kick-off scheduled for 18:40 South African time. It is the inaugural Nations Championship final.

South African viewers can watch live on SuperSport Rugby, which is accessible to all DStv subscribers through the channel's OpenTime promotion.

SuperSport has invited rugby fans to submit questions for Erasmus ahead of the stream, promising "unfiltered opinions, big reactions and plenty of rugby banter" from the Bok coach throughout the event.

Sign-up figures indicate that viewers tuning in to the watch-along could fill Twickenham's 82,000-seat capacity more than twice over. While South Africans account for more than 100,000 of those registered, participants are expected from countries with large South African expat communities, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. Supporters from across Africa, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, North and South America and the Pacific have also registered.

Source: Briefly News