SA Rugby president Mark Alexander confirmed that talks with World Rugby are under way, with a formal meeting planned for early 2027

Rassie Erasmus received a six-match suspension after using the term 'match-fixing' to describe inconsistent refereeing, without being granted a hearing

Frustration over revised coach-referee protocols is understood to be at the heart of the dispute between SA Rugby and World Rugby

SA Rugby and World Rugby are set to meet early in 2027 to restore their strained relationship, following Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus' six-match ban for publicly criticising match officiating.

SA Rugby and World Rugby are set to meet early in 2027. Image: Springboks

Source: Twitter

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander confirmed the dialogue in an interview with Rapport.

"We are talking to World Rugby," Alexander said.

"We want to reach a point where we can work together." He declined to provide further detail, as the matter is understood to be sub judice.

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Erasmus ban and the breakdown in relations

Erasmus was suspended under a revised disciplinary process that permits an independent panel to impose automatic bans without a hearing. The sanction was triggered after he used the term "match-fixing" while raising concerns about referees' inconsistent application of the law.

SA Rugby initially indicated it would pursue a full hearing but allowed the deadline to pass on Tuesday without filing, according to a World Rugby spokesperson. The union is reported to understand why World Rugby responded as it did, given the nature of Erasmus's language.

As seen in the post below on X.

Deeper dispute over coach-referee protocols

Beyond the suspension itself, the more fundamental grievance centres on communication protocols World Rugby introduced in July. Under the new rules, a coach may only meet a referee before a Test match if both opposing coaches consent and attend simultaneously. The number of post-match video clips a team may submit has also been reduced from 12 to six.

The practical impact was felt directly after the Springboks' Test against France more than two weeks ago. South Africa's coaching staff disputed 17 potential knee-drop tackles and one hip-drop tackle, yet were limited to submitting only six clips to support their case. Several other international coaches reportedly share the same frustration with the revised framework.

The planned 2027 meeting represents the first formal attempt to bridge the gap between the two bodies since the dispute escalated.

Mzwandile Stick faces possible disciplinary action

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick came under scrutiny after publicly questioning a disciplinary committee's ruling on Ireland out-half Sam Prendergast

The Nations Championship contacted World Rugby to determine whether Stick's remarks could constitute misconduct or fall under the match officials' abuse sanction process

Source: Briefly News