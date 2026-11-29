Springbok Fans Travel From Johannesburg to Twickenham for Nations Championship Final
- A group of passionate South African fans made the long trip from Johannesburg to London to cheer on the Springboks
- SA Rugby president Mark Alexander urged supporters to turn Twickenham into a sea of green and gold for the decider
- The Springboks face France in the inaugural Nations Championship final on 29 November at Allianz Stadium
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For some rugby supporters, backing the Springboks means more than watching from a couch at home. For a group of passionate fans from Johannesburg, it meant boarding a flight to London and making their way to one of the sport's most iconic venues.
The Springboks face France at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham on Sunday, 29 November, in the final of the inaugural Nations Championship, and these travelling supporters wanted to be there in person when the Green and Gold take the field.
Fans urged to turn Twickenham green
SA Rugby president Mark Alexander called on South Africans to show up and show out for the team ahead of the final.
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"The Boks need every possible voice behind them on Sunday in the final," Alexander said, adding that the squad draws extra motivation from supporter energy, particularly following a tough run of matches.
The Springboks suffered narrow defeats to both France in Paris and Ireland in Dublin before making it through to the Nations Championship decider, which makes the backing of travelling supporters all the more meaningful heading into the final.
Twickenham has long served as something of a home-away-from-home for South African rugby fans, partly because of the sizeable Springbok-supporting expatriate community already based in the United Kingdom. The combination of locals and those who have made the journey from South Africa is expected to give the green-and-gold faithful a strong presence in the stands.
Watch the clip below on YouTube.
A long road to the final
Getting from Johannesburg to Twickenham is no small undertaking. It involves thousands of kilometres of international travel, high cost, and a serious commitment to the cause. For supporters who live and breathe Springbok rugby, though, the chance to watch their team compete for silverware in a venue as storied as Twickenham can make every bit of it worthwhile.
The final kicks off at 18:40 South African time.
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Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.