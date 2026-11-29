The Springboks suffered a devastating Nations Championship final defeat to France at Twickenham on Sunday

A red card and a costly intercept put the Boks in a deep hole at half-time, though they mounted a remarkable second-half comeback

Captain Siya Kolisi reflected on three consecutive Test losses and what the defeat means for the squad going forward

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has admitted that his side's Nations Championship final defeat to France was largely of their own making, after Les Bleus secured a 40-34 victory at Twickenham on Sunday.

France pulled away with a late try from Théo Attissogbe that proved decisive, capping a performance that began with the visitors building a commanding 20-3 lead by half-time. The Boks' first-half struggles were compounded by a costly intercept and Kurt-Lee Arendse's red card, which left Rassie Erasmus' team facing a mountain in the second half.

The defeat marks the third consecutive Test loss for the Springboks, the first time they have suffered such a streak since 2021.

Kolisi: 'We made it too hard for ourselves'

Speaking after the match, Kolisi was measured in his assessment.

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"It was a tough game," he said. "Well done to France, they definitely deserved it and played really well."

He pointed to missed opportunities in the opposition's five-metre area as a key turning point.

"I think we made it too hard for ourselves in the first half, the opportunities we had in their 5m [area] we didn't take. They put us under a lot of pressure and it was a lot for us to get back."

Despite the difficult result, Kolisi drew some encouragement from the second-half response, during which the Boks scored four tries to bring themselves back into contention.

"The fight was there because we had been there before. We knew we were able to get back, but to lose it like this at the end was really tough."

He also acknowledged a broader issue with the team's recent form.

"We haven't been at our best in these last few games and the teams we played against put us under a lot of pressure. It painful to learn while you're losing but there's a lot we can take from this."

Silver lining for younger players

Kolisi pointed to the development of younger squad members as a reason to remain hopeful despite the loss. Several players experienced a major final for the first time, and the captain believes that exposure will prove valuable.

"When they play again next year, it won't be the first time they experience an opportunity like this," he said. "I think it's good for the squad that some of the guys were missing. There's a lot of depth coming in to the team."

He made clear, however, that the pain of the defeat would linger.

"This will really hurt for a while and it is painful that we have to wait until next year to come back again."

Source: Briefly News