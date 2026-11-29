Coach Felix Jones admitted South Africa had critical areas to address after a narrow defeat in the Nations Championship Final in London

The Boks came back strongly in the second half before France snatched the win with an injury-time try

Captain Siya Kolisi credited France's performance while pointing to uncharacteristic errors that shaped the result

Springboks head coach Felix Jones has described Sunday's 40-34 Nations Championship Final defeat to France in London as "painful and difficult," acknowledging the team has work to do before the 2027 season.

France secured the title with a try in injury time, despite South Africa mounting a significant second-half comeback. The match marked the final fixture of the Boks' 2026 campaign, and Jones made no effort to conceal how much the result stung.

Jones on where the Boks fell short

The coach said France dominated with ball in hand early in the match, exploiting space and generating sustained pressure. Tactical adjustments at half-time helped South Africa wrestle back control, but they could not hold on when it mattered most.

"We've played in games that were that close before, and we've won them. So yeah, it's really painful and difficult," Jones said.

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He drew a comparison to a similar run of narrow defeats roughly four years ago, when the Boks lost closely contested Tests against New Zealand and Australia in the final moments. Those experiences, he noted, ultimately contributed to South Africa's turnaround culminating in the 2023 World Cup triumph.

"We'll definitely have to figure out why it happened and come back next year with some solutions," Jones said. He pointed to lineout losses and discipline breakdowns as areas requiring urgent attention, noting that the team repeatedly reached promising positions only to surrender possession at inopportune moments.

Kolisi pays tribute to France

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi echoed his coach's assessment, acknowledging that individual errors contributed significantly to the defeat but refusing to diminish France's display in the process.

"The mistakes we made, we don't normally make, and that was a big part of the result," Kolisi said. "But credit to France, they also played really well and went out to win, and they forced us into some of those mistakes. So, I can't say we only lost because we made mistakes. They played really well too."

The squad is set to return to South Africa on Monday night, after which players will rejoin their respective franchises and clubs to resume domestic duties.

Source: Briefly News