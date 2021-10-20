Dream Job: Company to Pay People R35k a Month to Lie in Bed All Day

There exists a company that is very much willing to pay just anyone money for lying on a bed all-day

The company which specialises in the production of mattresses said it will pay people R455 000 a year to try out different mattresses

The salary which translates to R35 000 monthly will see its successful applicants take notes and make assessments on how comfortable they are in the mattresses

Apart from reducing stress and helping muscles relax, lying in bed saves energy but it has now become a job opportunity as a company is willing to pay people for it.

Ladbible reports that a luxury bed-making company identified as Crafted Beds are currently accepting applications for a mattress tester.

The company specialises in making mattresses Photo Credit: Envato Elements

The job will see successful applicants paid £24,000 (R455 000) per year which when broken down is £2,000 (R35 000) monthly.

You are paid just to lie in bed

While successful applicants will work 37.5 hours a week, the job is all about just lying in bed.

They'd also be required to test different mattresses every week, take notes and make assessments on their comfortability.

The aim of the job is to help the bed company make mattresses that offer the best comfort to customers.

Internet users share their thoughts on the uncommon job opportunity

@samday83 opined:

"@mattsmith112 made for this mr 9 sleeps a day - she knows @meganwsmith112."

@ethan__north commented:

"@madisonkatehayden couldn’t think of anything worse tbh."

@mentallillentil said:

"@perezbela @stusb fancy a career change? Maybe more up @boerieroll street?"

@echengla remarked:

"@sarahf91 if only the salary was more than 24k "

@jamlewisroystonhowitt thought:

"@angelina_vancartier_217 if i win the lottery ill pay you to do this "

