Mzansi’s favourite giver, BI Phakathi, changed the lives of a small family serving amazing pizza from a shack

BI shared the clip to his social media page, showing how humble this family was and what incredible food they serve

Helping the family with R5 000, people were once again blown away by BI’s pure generosity and selflessness

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A little goes a long way, and that is what BI Phakathi preaches. Having recently blessed a hardworking family with a large sum of money to help save towards business upgrades, he reminded us of the power of giving.

BI Phakathi found a delicious pizza joint in a township and felt they deserve more than what they currently have. image: Facebook / Bi Phakathi

Source: Facebook

BI went down to a township pizza joint that you would not even know existed if you did not come from the area or were told about it. Despite the location and the fact that the pizza is made in a humble kitchen, it's GOOD pizza!

Selflessly giving his blessings, BI went to go and order a pizza from the humble family-run business and, of course, that is not all that he did. He promised to EFT R5 000 into their bank account as soon as he got home, this was after the cook told him there was no need to tip as his smile was enough.

On his way out, BI also gave the young server a stack of hundred rand notes, telling him that he will stick to his promise and the R5 000 deposit is coming. The gentleman was blown away.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The people of Mzansi shower BI with praise and wish blessings on the small business

Watching BI’s clips can turn your whole day around as his generosity is infectious and will warm your heart in even the darkest times.

Many took to the comment section to thank BI for once again changing someone’s life with his generosity. They also hyped up the small business, praying they get their new shop.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Joseph Maridza said:

“I love the quality of the pizza I saw. Those guys just need financial muscle to grow and have the right place to do their business. Otherwise they're good to go in terms of quality.”

Beverley Rhoda said:

“Love the spirit of entrepreneurship from the pizza family and the love from BI. Pay it forward everyone. Let there be love ❤”

Kim E Grad-Rust said:

“You are living one of my dreams. When I was a little girl, I watched a programme called 'The Millionaire'. He’d travel around and give deserving people money. ”

Bobo Thwana Sibiya Sotobe said:

“Yerrrrr so clean and I can tell it tastes just as good, may doors open for him and get funding so he can go big. I love humble beginnings.”

BI Phakathi stuns Mzansi with generosity in viral homeless video

In other BI news, Briefly News previously reported that entrepreneur and motivational speaker BI Phakathi has taken to Facebook with a video in which he buys groceries for homeless people and Mzansi is blown away by his act of service.

In the four-minute and 15-second video, Phakathi is seen approaching homeless people and asking them what they need. The homeless were astounded and initially confused as they had never been shown such generosity.

Phakathi captioned the viral video which received 10k views and 1.3k comments on social media:

“He Made Everything Free In The Shop for Homeless People.”

Source: Briefly News