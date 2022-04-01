UN official heads to Moscow seeking 'humanitarian ceasefire'

UN Under-Secretary-General for humanitarian affairs Martin Griffiths is to visit Moscow to discuss a 'humanitarian ceasefire' in Ukraine, UN chief Antonio Guterres said. Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Source: AFP

A top United Nations official will visit Moscow this weekend to try to secure a "humanitarian ceasefire" in Ukraine, UN chief Antonio Guterres said Friday.

Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, will fly to Moscow on Sunday then on to Kiev.

Guterres said that the visit showed "that we don't give up on the perspective of stopping the fighting, in Yemen, in Ukraine, everywhere in the world."

Both Russia and Ukraine had agreed to meet Griffiths, he said.

Russia has until now refused any visit by a senior UN official to discuss its war in Ukraine, including in the weeks before the February 24 invasion when Guterres sought to send his deputy for political affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo.

Since the outbreak of the war, the UN chief has failed to reach Russian President Vladimir Putin who, according to diplomats, was angered by Guterres' charge that Russia had violated the UN Charter by invading its neighbor.

Moscow rejects the term "war" and insists it is carrying out a "special military operation" inside Ukraine.

