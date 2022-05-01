Russia has accused Ukraine of shelling its own citizens in the southwestern region of Kherson, however, the Ukrainian government has not yet responded to these claims

Around 20 civilians have been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol where hundreds of soldiers are taking refuge

The airport in Odesa has been taken out of commission following a missile strike that hit the runway, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised to rebuild the airport

KYIV - Russia has accused Ukraine of shelling their own citizens in the Kherson region. The Ukraine government has not responded to these allegations and they have not been verified at this stage.

The Kremlin accused the Ukrainian army of shelling the south region of Kherson; targeting a school, kindergarten and a cemetery.

The Ukrainian government has not responded the accusations that it is shelling its own people. Photo credit: @Володимир Зеленський

Russian forces have reportedly taken control of Kherson as it continues its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine according to Times Live.

Some civilians evacuated from Mariupol

Approximately 20 women, the elderly and children have been evacuated from the Azovstal steelworks where hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers and citizens have been taking refuge in Mariupol.

Russia declared that they had taken the city of Mariupol on the 21st of April, despite a significant number of Ukrainian soldiers remaining active in the steelworks.

Civilians were pulled out of the steelworks using ropes as the Russian and Ukrainian troops appear to respect a temporary ceasefire. The civilians will be taken to the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia.

Odesa airport struck by a missile

The airport in Odesa has been rendered unusable after a Russian missile strike hit the runway. No casualties were reported in the strike. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised to rebuild the airport according to the New York Times.

