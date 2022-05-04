A Twitter user, David Larbi, has posed with his mum in heartwarming photos as he acquired a degree

The young man graduated from the Royal Holloway, University of London and shared the snaps with his mum on Twitter

Many who were delighted after seeing the frames on their feeds have gushed with joy and congratulated him

A young man with the Twitter name David Larbi has made himself and his mother proud as he earned a degree from the Royal Holloway, University of London.

He sported his graduation regalia as he posed somewhere in front of the UK-based establishment with his mum.

Larbi's mum donned a rather colorful outfit for the occasion as she stood for shots with her son. The pair brimmed with smiles for the camera.

Photos of David Larbi and his supportive mum.

Glowing with smiles

Sharing the frames on his Twitter account, Larbi wrote:

''Made my mum smile today''.

The frames have his following gushing with joy and congratulating him underneath his post.

Read some of the comments below:

Social media users loved the sweet snaps

@moannthescammer said:

''Love this for you both! This made me smile today.''

@leahhdaviss confirmed that David attended Royal Holloway:

''Noooo, THE David Larbi is a fellow Royal Holloway alumni, it cannot be.''

@6petsmom said:

''Way to go, David! Moms love those days! Congratulations!''

@HarpSussex commented:

''You made yourself smile too - well done, and big congratulations.''

@MotunrayoAdek10 said:

''It's good to make your mother smile. I know the strength of a mother in the life of a man. I lost a wife like a mother three years ago. To this time, I still don't get myself. I really lost a good wife.''

At 19, teen becomes youngest black student ever to graduate law school in US

In a related story, Briefly News previously reported that at age 19, Haley Taylor Schlitz has become the youngest African-American ever to graduate from law school in the United States of America.

The native of Dallas, Texas, earned the limelight after being accepted into nine law schools when she was just 16 years old.

The teenager, who has been studying law for the past three years, will graduate from the Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law on May 13, said Black Woman.

