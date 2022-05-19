A stunning and dedicated UKZN lecturer bagged her Doctorate degree in Education after many battles

Dr Lerato Hlengiwe Sokhulu’s storey was shared online and inspired many to keep pushing no matter what they are faced with

The people of Mzansi were overflowing with pride for the new Dr and thanked her for sharing her incredible story

Having worked tirelessly for many years, a gorgeous woman finally got the moment she had been dreaming of – walking onto the stage to accept her Doctorate degree in Education. What an incredible achievement!

Dr Lerato Hlengiwe Sokhulu just recived her Doctorate degree in Education from UKZN. Image: Facebook / Varsity World

Source: Facebook

Receiving your Doctorate is the highest level of tertiary education that one can obtain. It is a journey that requires unwavering dedication and a burning passion for the respective field of study. This gorgeous woman did it and has EVERY right to be proud.

Facebook page Varsity World shared the story of Dr Lerato Hlengiwe Sokhulu, a lecturer at the University of KwaZulu-Natal who recently received her Doctorate in Education. Lerato knew from the day she enrolled in her undergraduate studies that she too would stand on the stage in a red gown one day.

"I remember having a clear dream of becoming an academic one day. I envisioned myself obtaining a Doctoral degree in Education. I was never sure how it would all work out but I had a dream in which I was determined to work very hard to make it a reality.”

With that moment having finally taken place, Lerato was overcome with emotion as her biggest dream became reality.

Babes, congratulation!

The people of Mzansi help the Dr celebrate her incredible achievement

Knowing what a huge achievement getting your Dr title is the people of SA helped the inspiring woman celebrate by firing up the comment section with awesome messages.

Take a look at some of the kind messages:

Sanelisiwe S'nele Maseko said:

“Congratulations my sister that is my dream to obtain the same Doctorate degree in education , I have just graduated with my bachelor’s degree for intermediate and senior phase.”

Shenazirie Plaatjies said:

“Congratulations you are a true inspiration ”

Lungile Majola said:

“Well done Sisi. Slowly aiming for that red gown. But it's a tough road. At the point am in now, it seems that it's not achievable. Some days I feel like giving up... But reading this has given me hope.”

Thembile Ngidi said:

“Congratulations Dr ♥️♥️Such an inspiration ”

