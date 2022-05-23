A beautiful Mzansi babe got dumped so she took to social media to let people know that she will not crumble

Twitter user @Khanya_Omhle shared a jawdropping selfie , which she accompanied with a powerful caption

, Thirsty men went for it, taking their chance to make this newly single babe their next date and possible wifey

A lady turned to #UmjoloWithAzola when she got dumped. The total stunner set social media alight and had thirsty men flocking to the comment section for possible hydration, LOL.

Twitter user @Khanya_Omhle got dumped but refused to let it get her down, and the attention helped with that for sure. Image: Twitter / @Khanya_Omhle

Source: Twitter

The dating game is tough and a beautiful Mzansi woman was reminded of that after she was left high and dry by a recent bae. Getting dumped sucks, even if it was a short relationship.

Twitter user @Khanya_Omhle took to her timeline with a fire selfie filled with confidence, letting the men of the socials know that she is a single woman. Yes, honey, show them what your momma gave you!

“Thanks to #UmjoloWithAzola whenever we get dumped, we always have somewhere to run to❤️ Queens Never Fall.”

Thirsty men flock to the watering hole to quench their thirst

The men of Mzansi wasted no time! They hit that comment section, date proposals blazing. Yoh, people have zero chill when a gorgeous lady makes her singleness known.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@skaykilla said:

“Oh my damn, who has the audacity to dump such a beauty.”

@Simlindile_M just had to make sure:

“Are you single single or are you single?”

@Xhosalethu pleaded his case:

@daniel_parce went ALL in:

