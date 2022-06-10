Chinese Dad Hilariously Wears Dress to Teach Daughters Proper Way to Behave

A lovingly concerned Chinese father found a lively way to teach his beautiful girls proper etiquette while putting on a dress in a hilarious video

He showed them how to pick something up from the floor to avoid embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions

The man received an avalanche of praises from netizens who were left in stitches from his practical method of teaching

In our current generation, most parents rely on technology to teach their children about life and etiquette.

Chinese dad teaching his daughters proper etiquette in a dress. Photo grabs: South China Morning Post.

Source: UGC

A Chinese father took it upon himself to demonstrate a valuable lesson for their sake to his daughters.

Dad puts on dress

The loving father wore a black dress to teach his little girls how to pick something and avoid embarrassment.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the video shared on social media by South China Morning Post, the man found an effective method to show his two cute girls proper etiquette.

Fold your dress

He wanted his bundles of joy to avoid wardrobe malfunctions in the future that may bring shame.

"Fold your dress from both sides. Use your hand to pocket your behind, they use your hand to pick it up. Understand?" the father explained simply to his excited girls as he led by example, in the clip.

The girls looked attentively as their loving father guided them step by step with smiles on their faces.

Don't do it like mum

One of the girls tried to emulate his dad but got lost along the way, while the other stood next to them, grinning gracefully.

"And don't do it the way your mum does it," the man said as he spread his legs, squatting to pick up the ribbon on the floor.

The lovely kids burst into a peal of heartwarming laughter, looking at their embarrassed mother, who was filming the action.

"I want them to avoid wardrobe malfunctions. So I teach them myself," the father said.

People in stitches, react to video

The hilarious yet educating video has gone viral since then, gathering thousands of comments from netizens.

Barbara Gagne:

"Love the dad's dedication, but it's overboard to fold your skirt, hold your butt, & cross your legs!

All you have to do is bend your knees down (not out) if you have a long skirt, or do the same thing while using one hand to keep the skirt in place if it's short enough to warrant a malfunction."

Uoon Lee:

It seems funny and silly but if girls are taught proper etiquette and grace...that is wonderful.

Natalie Phipps

Been a woman my whole life. In that long skirt, I would have just bent over to pick it up . Guess I am learning new things too.

Dewi Maya

Today, you see more and more girls in shorter and shorter skirts and shorts so torn they look like rags. They worry that people cannot see their flesh and butt cheeks.

Father teaches daughter to walk to school

In a separate article published by Briefly News, a father sweetly taught his daughter to walk to school in a heartwarming clip.

The dad, Cosmas Ng'andwe, informed his cute little girl Tracy Mwelwa Ng'andwe that there was no car that day and they would have to walk.

The obedient girl walked in front of him as she shared light moments with her comedian father until they arrived at school. embarrassment

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke