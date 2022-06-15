A Nigerian hair vendor has since gone viral on social media after a video of her costly hair collection surfaced online

Joining the Tiktok trend of showing off one's most expensive wigs, she flaunted six worth a combined total of almost N3m

Internet users have reacted with mixed feelings as some expressed doubt over the actual worth of the wigs

When it comes to looking fabulous and magazine-worthy, it appears there are no limits to how much a lady is willing to spend.

A case in point is the topic of wigs and how much women spend on high-quality hair.

A trend which appears to have gone viral on Tiktok involves ladies showing off their most expensive wigs.

The video of the lady's wigs has sparked reactions. Credit: @pelshair_ltd

Well, a hair vendor, Pelhair may have taken the crown when she decided to join the trend.

She made a video showing off a collection of six of her wigs with the cheapest being R13k and the most expensive costing R36k.

The total worth of the six wigs seen is over R100k.

Watch the video below:

Internet users react

ruby__rf0:

"She might be saying the truth depends on the hair vendor na."

1x.blocboy:

"Make them Dey add receipt to all these caps."

ola___ife:

"I go still rock this my 17k wig , nothing spoil "

gainwith.jordan:

"On top coconut head."

tr3nchkidd_:

"Una dey wear 950k wig and pimples dey ur face Ment or malaria?"

joelilyofficial:

"Make I wear my spong wig in peace abeg. U people should leave me ooooooooo. Ahhhhh Wat is it???"

__ruona___:

"Your vendor dey cheat you."

erotogenic_byfeyi:

"The hairs no reach, all this price way she they call amshe just added her own price to it."

slayway.co_:

"I tell all this men say women get money oh, just behave right and you go enjoy am . See how much Dey her head!!!!"

“That’s a salary”: Mzansi can’t deal after local lady splashes R4 500 on a wig

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported a stylish South African woman is causing a stir on social media after bragging about a wig she bought overseas for a substantial R4500. The stunning woman headed online to share the news of her new addition to her hair collection. The flamboyant Keabetswe says she purchased the wig for $341.00 from a United States-based online company and she is receiving contrasting remarks from her social media followers.

