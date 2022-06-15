Popular street dancers, Ghetto Kids have bagged an endorsement deal with a big company and their fans are celebrating with them

Viral street dancers, Ghetto Kids are currently in a celebratory mood as they have bagged an endorsement deal.

The kids who are famed for acrobatic dance displays announced their recent success on Twitter.

Ghetto Kids are famed for skillful dance. Photo credit: @ghettokids_tfug.

Source: UGC

From street dancers to celebrities

The latest endorsement bagged by the kids has once again demonstrated the power of social media as the kids started off sharing their skills online.

They later went viral and attracted huge social media attention with their peculiar ways of dancing and entertaining fans. Currently, their Instagram account has over 2.4 million followers.

Fans celebrate with them

After they made the exciting announcement on Twitter, their fans went into a jubilant mood, sending them congratulatory messages.

See some of the reactions below:

@only1corrects said:

"Congratulations and more wins brothers!"

@donhab011

"May God continue to uphold and guide you. Much love."

@iamuchennaodoh

"I love you all. More blessings, more glory."

@IsabellAnn16 commented:

"Ooh nice of you, keep on pushing."

@Mayor_cares said:

"More of it by God grace... congratulations."

@omoboyedoc reacted:

"Congratulations guys,many more to come in Jesus name."

@levynbaby remarked:

"These kids make me so happy."

Source: Legit.ng