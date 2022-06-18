African-American Carcia Carson has become the first Black woman to earn a doctoral degree in Biomedical Engineering from Vanderbilt University

A young African-American lady, Carcia Carson, has become the first Black woman to earn a PhD in Biomedical Engineering from Vanderbilt University.

The native of Terry, Mississippi, and Jackson State alumna received her Bachelor of Science degree in Physics from Jackson State University (JSU).

JSU News reports that Carson went to Fisk in their Fisk-Vanderbilt to earn her Master's-to-PhD Bridge Programme, bagging her master's in Physics as well.

Photos of Carcia Carson. Source: Becauseofthemwecan/Vanderbilt University

Source: UGC

After putting in hard work, she has made history as the first Black woman to receive a doctoral degree in Biomedical Engineering from Vanderbilt.

Carson said she is honoured to have achieved such a historic milestone.

''I am honored to become the first to accomplish this feat. I look forward to diversifying my industry and continuing the discussion of representation in high-level research environments,'' said Carson.

Source: YEN.com.gh