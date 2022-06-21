Beauty Queen Gleycy Correia died in a private clinic on Monday, June 20, in southeast Brazil

Correia , who was crowned Miss United Continents Brazil in 2018 , suffered heavy bleeding and a heart attack after a tonsillectomy operation

, , She was left in a coma for two months following cardiac arrest but later the beauty lost the battle at only 27

A former Miss Brazil has died aged 27 from massive bleeding and a heart attack after a routine tonsil operation.

Miss Brazil 2018 Gleycy Correia dies in a private clinic. Photo: Nypost.

Beauty Queen Gleycy Correia, who was crowned Miss Brazil in 2018, died in a private clinic on Monday.

Daily Mail reports that Correia suffered heavy bleeding and a heart attack after her tonsillectomy operation, which involves the surgical removal of the tonsils.

She was left in a coma for two months following the cardiac arrest in April.

Family priest Lidiane Alves Oliviera said:

"She had surgery to remove her tonsils and after five days at home, she had a haemorrhage. She went to Unimed and had a cardiac arrest on 4th April and since then she was in a coma, with no neurological activity. Today she passed away."

Her body was sent to the Forensic Medicine Institute of Macae for an autopsy.

Pastor Jak Abreu, who knows Correia's family, wrote on social media that her relatives believe that there was medical malpractice during the operation.

He added:

"God chose this day to collect our princess. We know that she will be greatly missed, but she will now be brightening the sky with her smile."

