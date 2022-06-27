Tiktok influencer Ophelia Nichols has appealed to her fans online to help her get justice for her son, Randon Lee

The teenager, one day away from turning 19, was shot and killed on Friday, June 24, 2022, near a gas station

While investigations are underway, Nichols has asked the public to assist her track down her son's murderer in a tearful video

It was a sorrowful moment for a mother who learned of the death of her dear son a day before his 19th birthday in Alabama.

TikTok star Ophelia Nichols appeals for help to find her son's murderer. Photo: Ophelia Nichols.

Source: UGC

TikTok sensation Ophelia Nichols posted a tearful video appealing to her fans to help track down her son's killer.

The influencer's son, Randon Lee, was shot at an Exxon gas station around 7:45pm on Friday, June 24, 2022.

His heartbroken mum, who is popularly known as mama tot, has asked netizens to help her in finding her teen son's murderer, according to Miami Herald.

'Today would have been my baby child’s 19th birthday. My son was murdered. He was shot and I have this hatred in my heart that I don't recognise, because I’ve never felt hate for anybody,' she continued.

'This individual took my son’s life and I know they’re out there in my town. They’re out there living and breathing and my son’s dead. He was just 18 years old. That's the best part of somebody's life, and I know they're out there in my town. They're out there,' she said in her heartbroken video.

The video shoelover99 shared to her seven million followers on Tiktok has over 19 million viewers and hundreds of thousands of comments.

“No mother should have to go through this. I’m so sorry my heart hurts for you. Your tots are here for you," one fan wrote.

“I lost my son last year. And I know no amount of words can heal that pain. So much love from one broken mama to another,” another consoled her.

Police have already begun the investigation, new but there has been no new information or lead from the authorities.

