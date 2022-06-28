A video of some model showcasing some interesting designs at a fashion show has gone viral on social media

In the video, the models are seen in designs ranging from QR codes and ghost-like outfits to other bizarre designs

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the video with some questioning the rationale behind the designs

When it comes to fashion and style, there are no limits to how far creatives will go in a bid to stand out with their designs.

A video currently trending on social media is a clear example of this and netizens are talking.

In the video posted by @dramaticpeople_, models are seen walking the runway in bizarre outfits ranging from QR codes to aluminium-like dresses.

Check out the video below:

Internet users share thoughts on bizarre fashion show

what_if_ng:

"I shout when I see that one with zobo shoulder pads, until I see that one QR code."

l.tobiloba:

"The one in red, s(he) dey see road so?"

rarebreed.___:

"My question is who buy them."

l.tobiloba:

"WEREY IDUMOTA no do pass these ones. They’ve ran out of ideas."

lizzynoblesax:

"My question is how are they comfortable."

auntytobby:

"The person wey put water bottle for shoulder."

gracieidachaba:

"Please the QR code wearers, can they see. Like how are they walking straight."

queenada_ugo:

"Why are these made? Is anyone going to buy or wear these?"

comedianxtreme:

"Na only BurnaBoy & Denrele fit wear them ‍♂️ "

estadastar:

"E remain for one model to wear coffin because what in the kitunleleyi is this?"

brownskyn_1:

"When a creative gets bored.... Lol..."

