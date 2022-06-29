A father's joy was restored after his boy, who had been missing for eight days, was finally found alive in a sewer system

Joe, an eight-year-old boy, disappeared on June 17, 2022, sparking an extensive police search near his home

A citizen tipped the rescue team after hearing a sound from the sewer hole where he was rescued with no major injuries

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A father was more than happy after his missing son was recovered following over a week of searching.

Oldenburg police launched a search for Joe. Photo: BBC, Tribune Times.

Source: UGC

The boy vanished from the family's front garden on June 17, 2022, which led to a massive police search. The eight-year-old kid, identified as Joe, went missing from the home city of Oldenburg in northwest Germany. Thankfully, a passer-by heard soft whimpers in the early hours of Saturday morning coming from a sewer hole, as reported by BBC.

The passer-by immediately contacted emergency services, who showed up at the scene in a short time. The firefighter pulled the young man from the bottom of the sewer about 300 metres away from his home. Joe was immediately taken to the hospital, where they noted he had no major injuries save suffering from hypothermia.

Joe's father told the reporters his lost son was "doing well" given his circumstances. The police who were involved broke the news by tweeting "Eight-year-old Joe lives" and are investigating how the boy ended up in the maintenance hole. They ruled out any foul play.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Joe in sewer system

He must have remained in the sewer hole for eight days after he "lost his bearings," as believed by the authorities.

"Thanks to a tip from the public, we were able to find Joe in a sewer system. The most important thing is that he is alive and was immediately taken to a hospital, where he is in good hands. We can all breathe a sigh of relief," police chief Johann Kühme said.

Crawled through the tubes

The police spokesman, Stephan Klatte, added:

"It is conceivable that he climbed into the tunnel labyrinth at another point in the branched canal system and crawled through the tubes."

6-Year-old boy who fell into open manhole could be dead, says Johannesburg search and rescue teams

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported emergency Services believe there are no chances of finding a six-year-old boy, who fell into a sewage manhole on Sunday 12 June, alive. The search and rescue team declared the mission a search and recovery to find Khayalethu Magadla’s body.

The little boy was playing soccer near his home in Soweto when he fell. EMS Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the family was informed of the situation and wanted their son’s remains.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke