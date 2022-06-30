A lady with no hands has inspired social media users with her positive outlook to life in spite of her physical challenge

The pretty lady shared a video on the social media in which she drove a car on a busy road with just her feet

She applied her right leg on the brake and controlled the steering wheel with her left leg to the admiration of netizens

Instead of worrying about what she can't do with no hands, a physically challenged lady has impressed people with the things she's able to carry out with her legs.

The lady without hands has amassed a large following on TikTok where she shares videos of her activities and things she does with her feet.

She drove the car with her feet. Photo Credit: TikTok/@itskashmiere1

In one of her newest videos, the lady with the handle @itskashmiere1 proudly showcased how she drives a car with her feet.

She placed her right leg on the brake and ignited the whip with her left leg. With her right leg still on the brake, she controls the steering wheel with her left leg.

After being reminded by the recorder about putting on her seat belt, the lady again used her feet to do this.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the video

Jessica George said:

"Wow such an inspirational person. If she can drive with no arms then I can go and practice for the test and get my licence. May God continue to bless her in everything she does in life."

Lorenzo Deliso said:

"I have no doubt that an armless woman can drive a car. I just want to know how she wipes. Now THAT'S where I have doubts that she CAN'T do it alone."

Margie Houston said:

"Beautiful and unique gift from God. You know nothing can stop a strong and smart woman of God. Where there is a will, God surely bless His children."

D*ick Moore said:

"I commend her for doing this and being independent, this to me is very dangerous. Dangerous for her and others. There is no way in an emergency situation she could avoid a collision. She is remarkable though for being able to do this."

Man without arms wins 4 golds at Paralympics in swimming competition, tells daughter he made it without hands

Another inspiring story that Briefly News also reported on, a man without arms, Zheng Tao, has dominated the Paralympic swimming games going on in Tokyo as he won a total number of four golds. BBC reports that after winning the medals at the contest, he told his daughter in a video message:

“Daughter, look at me - I can swim so fast even though I don’t have arms!”

The man dominated in areas like freestyle, backstroke, and butterfly even though he lost both his arms to an electric shock as a child.

