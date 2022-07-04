A young kid man has gone on TIkTok to narrate how he found a baby by the roadside four years ago

The man became the boy's parent and started taking care of the kid with the support of his mother

Years after, the man shared both the throwback and recent photos of the baby; one showed his first day at school

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A young man with the TikTok handle @kala_kakapentoa is a true reflection of what humanity should be.

In a video shared on the platform, the man did a photo collage of the baby he found by the roadside years ago.

The man said that babysitting was quite tough. Photo source: TikTok/@kala_kakapentoa

Source: UGC

The child grew up well

He took the child under his care. The man revealed that with the help of his mother, he was able to nurture the child. According to him, babysitting him was a tough job.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In the video, he showed people how the kid has grown into a four-year-old boy. The boy looked handsome when he had his first haircut.

There were snaps of the man holding the kid as they posed together. You can access the video via TikTok app here.

Below are some of the reactions the clip gathered:

@kerenikwu100 said:

"My mom picked one few years back. Beautiful girl. She’s 9 years old now, but still thinks my mom gave birth to her. We luv her so much."

@ego_oyibo1802 said:

"The king of blessings that will follow you ehnn, no room will contain them all. God bless you and the little one."

@banxis1ofakind said:

"I too have a son that's not mine since he had no one to take care of him so I took him as my own.. this child will be a blessing to you trust me."

@athena04_6 said:

"Pls when he grows don’t tell him you picked him from the roadside pls pls. God bless your heart."

Dad and his twin confuse baby

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a video shared by Pubity on TikTok showed the moment a nine-month-old child could not pick out her father.

In the clip, the baby was really confused and could not tell him apart from his twin. Whenever one of the twins carried her, she would immediately go back to the other.

If only she could speak, the child would have voiced out her frustration at seeing two people that look exactly alike.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng