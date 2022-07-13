A video of a physically challenged lady doing the dishes with her upper limb has sent netizens into a frenzy

The beautiful lady who is without hands showed ability in disability as she washed her dirty plates unaided

It was not just about her doing the dishes but how smooth the whole process went like she had hands

A lady has demonstrated great ability in her physical challenge in a video that is causing a stir on the net.

The pretty lady recorded herself doing the dishes with her upper limbs because she is without hands.

She washed plates with her arms. Photo Credit: TikTok/@shay_butta_88

In the inspiring video she shared on TikTok, the lady first emptied a dirty plate of its remaining food using a fork which she held with her teeth.

She then proceeded to wash all the dirty dishes in her sink. The lady would scrub, rinse, clean and return the plates to the kitchen rack.

The ease and fast pace at which she carried out the activity with her arms would make one wonder if hands actually were that important or just overrated.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail her

Jessica Wray said:

"Meanwhile my family stop at the sink to drop a dish instead of putting it in the dishwasher… or leaving food alllll in the sink ‍♀️you go girl!"

Janis W642 said:

"You go Gurl!!! show em how it's suppose to be done that Right way!! The ones with 2 hands that's lazy u should be ashamed of urselves!"

bridgitkobugabe said:

"You're a strong woman and never seen that like going never give up you look so beautiful God bless her and God will protect you every time."

Tina Saunders said:

"You do dishes way better than my lazy 16 yr old lol seriously though YOU ARE AWESOME!!!"

TAZ said:

"Wow! You're an amazing woman that's blessed in so many ways! I admire you so much!!! "

Lady without hands drives car with her feet

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a lady without hands had driven her car perfectly with her legs.

The lady without hands has amassed a large following on TikTok where she shares videos of her activities and things she does with her feet.

In one of her newest videos, the lady with the handle @itskashmiere1 proudly showcased how she drives a car with her feet.

While a lady recorded her, the lady got into her car without being aided and then sat in readiness to move the car.

She placed her right leg on the brake and ignited the whip with her left leg. With her right leg still on the brake, she controls the steering wheel with her left leg.

