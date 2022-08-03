Princess Charlotte, 7, accompanied her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to the Commonwealth Games

When his daughter became exhausted during a hockey game, William lavished his attention on her

William brushed a strand of hair behind the princess's ear, caressed her head, and drew her in for an embrace

Royal fans lauded the 'genuine closeness' between father and daughter during the lovely moments

Prince William has shown his fatherly side as he has comforted his daughter as they watched the Commonwealth games.

Prince William is a doting dad to Princess Charlotte. Photo: Daily Mail UK.

Father-daughter moment

As he drove his daughter Princess Charlotte to the Commonwealth Games yesterday, Prince William exuded fatherly pride, according to Daily Mail UK.

The Duke of Cambridge lavished attention on his seven-year-old daughter as they watched swimming, hockey, and gymnastics alongside the Duchess of Cambridge.

Charlotte was well behaved as she accompanied her parents to her first royal engagement without her brothers George, nine, and Louis, four.

Under the cautious eye of her parents, the little princess shook hands with officials, smiled for photos, and cheered on the athletes.

Charotte agitated on days out

When the long day out became too much for Princess Charlotte, she became agitated.

Her adoring father was immediately available to soothe her with cuddles and tiny acts of care, such as tucking her hair behind her ears.

The tender moments between father and daughter were noticed by royal fans, who applauded their real relationship.

Fans were quick to point out what an awesome father Prince William was, and Charlotte was her father's sweetheart.

Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton and William tweeted birthday wishes for Harry's daughter's 1st birthday.

The young girl is said to have met the Queen for the first time since she was born in the US.

William's influence as he grows older

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Prince William's 40th birthday marked a significant milestone for the future king.

According to pollsters, William was the most popular royal behind the Queen, with a 66 percent approval rating.

The rating was very important for the future King as he was stepping up to support the Queen whilst creating an identity for himself as a future leader.

