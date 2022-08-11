A mother, Jenna Ciambotti Shaffer, gave her son a great lesson on empathy as he tied a watermelon to his stomach

Jenna revealed that she had to do that to make the kid know how heavy she feels like while she was 39 weeks pregnant

Many people who saw the video on Instagram praised the creativity the woman infused into her parenting

A mother of three kids, Jenna Ciambotti Shaffer, has shared a video of one of her children carrying a watermelon on his stomach.

Jenna said that the boy made fun of her when she was 39 weeks pregnant for not being able to stand up from the bed.

The child struggled through many activities with the water melon. Photo source: @jennashaf2

Carrying a watermelon baby

To make the kid know how it feels to be that heavy, she attached a big watermelon to his stomach with tape.

After that, she made the boy go through some of the activities she does in the house, like climbing the stairs, sleeping on the bed and waking up. The boy found it very hard to do them.

Watch the video below:

Check out some of the reactions below:

jensen_james10 said:

"At least he was a good sport about it. Good job kid."

lainey5006 said:

"Jenna this is goldddddd!!!! A++++++ parenting right there!!! So excited for you guys to meet your little Maya so soon!"

samskyarts said:

"He’s going to have sooo much compassion towards women when he’s older! Great parenting."

fayizashakir said:

"Hilarious, I'm going to remember this for when my son grows older and makes fun of me."

kimberly.varner said:

"He will be a better husband some day for it!"

Source: Legit.ng