A video of a couple holding their wedding 400 feet in the air has caused a commotion on the internet

The couple sported normal wedding dresses as they exchanged marital vows on the spiderweb-like surface

Social media users have shared their thoughts on the couple's daring wedding venue, with many describing it as risky

A couple decided to seal their marital vows on a mind-boggling footing by having their wedding 400 feet in the air.

A LinkedIn user shared a clip from the couple's daring wedding on the platform and remarked that she would rather do it at the beach.

The couple is slackliners. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Lorena Acosta

Source: UGC

The couple has been identified to be Ryan and Kim, who are slackliners.

A slackliner is one who engages in slacklining. Slacklining involves walking, running or balancing along a suspended length of flat webbing that is tensioned between two anchors.

The couple showed no fear as they exchanged marital vows with a handful of persons observed on the webbed surface, including a photographer.

Social media reactions

Siboniso Hassan said:

"Can you imagine asking a random question to them while passing by on a normal day while you're all at the bottom and then asking them, "Where were you married at Ryan?" Dude points out of nowhere up at the empty skies."

Michelle Belew Isermann said:

"Hmm. I guess that would distract the bride and groom from feeling jitters about the actual gettin’ married part, right?"

John Franklin said:

"My friend got married 5000 feet in the air. He booked a plane and held all the ceremonies there. Only 12 people (including 2 pilots, 2 stewards, bride and the groom) were present. It was an honor to be on the plane."

George Gleason said:

"That’s just amazing, thanks for the video Lorena , have a beautiful and very blessed day day, you and everyone, God bless you all.."

Source: Legit.ng